Washington State

Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime - CNN

Reuters
 3 days ago

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".

The billionaire has committed $10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the executive chair.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received $100 million through the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award", an honor recognizing leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, owns about 10% of the ecommerce giant, along with news organization Washington Post and space tourism company Blue Origin.

Comments / 9

JB Anderson
3d ago

hey Steve Besos ! why not donate 397 million to every citizen in the USA giving everyone 1 million usd . I am sure the revenue , Amazon would receive would be phenomenal , my thoughts that within the 1st trimester profits would increase 35% and won't stop . Amazon would be to big to fail . I think would have more people sense then to mess over it's citizens that it helped ,rather then banks it's known to make its profit by messing everyone they come in contact they mess over . it's just good business sense according to Madeoff

