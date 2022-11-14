ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tyson Foods earnings miss estimates as pork, beef sales weaken

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157vfI_0jA3BSq500

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) on Monday forecast full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite decades-high levels of inflation.

Packaged food makers have so far witnessed very little pushback from consumers on price increases, which were undertaken due to rising costs.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company projected full-year 2023 sales between $55 billion and $57 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of $53.60 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Analysts, however, have raised concerns that surging inflation and rising interest rates could impact demand for premium steaks as consumers look for more affordable options.

Demand for premium cuts of beef declined in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, Tyson said.

Sales volume at the company's chicken business, the largest after beef, increased 1.1% in the quarter, even as Tyson raised prices by an average 18.2%.

Shares of the maker of Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages rose about 1% in premarket trading after the company reported its sales rose about 7% to $13.74 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $13.50 billion.

The company, however, missed estimates for adjusted profit as its margins remained pressured due to surging costs of animal feed and spiking commodity prices — driven by lingering industry-wide supply chain challenges and the Ukraine war.

Tyson posted an operating margin of 5.6% in the reported quarter, compared with 14.9% a year earlier.

Excluding items, Tyson earned $1.63 per share, missing estimates of $1.73 per share.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Heinz, Dolmio and Anchor: Top food brands see prices soar

The price of some of the most popular branded food items has jumped in just two years, new research suggests, putting further strain on shoppers. Heinz Tomato Ketchup saw the biggest average percentage increase, with its 460g top-down version up by 53% or 91p, according to Which?. It also found...
NASDAQ

Walmart expects smaller drop in annual profit, announces $20 bln share buyback

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N on Tuesday forecast a smaller fall in annual profit as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics attract more inflation-hit shoppers to the top U.S. retailer's stores. The company also raised its full-year net sales expectations...
Fox Business

Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations

Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
Investopedia

Nvidia Profit Misses Estimates Amid China Slowdown

Nvidia missed earnings estimates but topped revenue expectations late on Nov. 16. Nvidia shares edged higher in after-hours trading after the chip maker offered an upbeat margin outlook. Slowing economic growth in China weighed on Nvidia's results, as did Etherum's shift away from crypto mining. Nvidia said it's made rapid...
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy