Events and happenings: The Week of Nov. 19

Daytime lane closures on Nov. 19 for SR 360 as widening project continues

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and install daytime lane closures on State Route 360/Powder Springs Road on Nov. 19.

These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New MacLand Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles

Crews will close a single lane on SR 360/Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow crews to move equipment through the project area.

Beginning Nov. 21, Macland Circle will also be closed to traffic for approximately three months. Traffic will have access to SR 360/Macland Road via Poplar Springs Road. Old Atlanta Road will remain closed to traffic for an estimated 2-3 months for storm drain installation, grading and concrete and asphalt work. Drivers in the area will be directed to use Poplar Springs Road to detour around this closure.

On Nov. 21, traffic on SR 360/Macland Road between Poplar Springs Road and Florence/Corner Road will be shifted onto newly constructed lanes on the north side of the roadway. On Dec. 5, this shift will extend on new lane configuration from Florence/Corner Road to Living Springs Drive.

Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.

This $88.2 million project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction and add a median and sidewalks in each direction.

Planting daffodils in honor of children lost to the Holocaust

On Nov. 10, Acworth Active Adults and Mayor Tommy Allegood joined Mike Weinroth from the Daffodil Project in planting hundreds of daffodils outside Cobb County's North Cobb Senior Center in honor of children lost to the Holocaust.

This living memorial project hopes to plant 1.5 million symbolic daffodils to support children worldwide who continue to suffer humanitarian crises.

Each spring, the daffodils will return with a burst of color and energy to remind how precious life is.

Baking cookies for Santa

Get ready for the holidays by donating cookie-making ingredients and supplies for families in need.

Participants can bring sugar cookie mix, frosting, decorations and cookie cutters through Dec. 16 to the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs or call 770-528-8885 for more information.

Drive-thru prayer offered

First Community Christian Church of Mableton will have a drive-thru prayer event on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at 878 Old Alabama Road in Mableton.

Free technology classes offered for seniors

WorkSource Cobb/CobbWorks is hosting free technology classes for seniors.

The first class will be offered on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. This class will teach cloud storage and how to access one's files remotely. The second class will be held on Dec. 9, focusing on Gmail tips and tricks. Both classes will give participants essential skills to navigate through the digital world.

To register or for more information, email jhall@cobbworks.org .

Georgia DOT suspending lane closures during Thanksgiving holiday

To allow for anticipated increase in holiday traffic, Georgia Department of Transportation announced the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. until Nov. 27 at 10 p.m.

These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.

While construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

Based on historical travel volume data, Georgia DOT is anticipating an increase in congestion on metro Atlanta interstates beginning the afternoon of Nov. 21 and are expected to continue to be heavier than usual through the evening of Nov. 23.

For more information, visit www.511ga.org .

“Community Conversation” town hall series to launch this December

A new town hall series from Marietta City Schools will launch next month.

The series, called “Community Conversations,” will be a monthly discussion and a chance for a real dialogue about topics that matter to districct parents and their children.

“These town halls are designed as an opportunity for the district to highlight projects and initiatives we’re working on and will give people a chance to ask questions directly to us,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera, “The goal is to foster a healthy, frank discussion that keeps people informed and gets their questions answered.”

The events will be virtual. Rivera and other MCS leaders will talk through major projects and initiatives and give the public a chance to ask questions.

The first event will be Dec. 15 from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/98645587985 . It will center around SAT/ACT preparation and be particularly relevant to all middle and high school families.

The second event will be Jan. 17 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/97972140695 . It will center on Dyslexia resources available to students.

Smyrna 311 now available

Smyrna 311 is a newly launched app that allows users to report non-emergency issues and service requests for issues such as potholes, streetlight outages or requests for code enforcement.

Once submitted, progress may be tracked on the app. Whether the user was identified or anonymous, each report is a way to help keep the Smyrna community working smoothly.

Participants can download the app on their Apple device at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smyrna-311/id1631408481 or on their Android device at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.smyrnaga.seeclickfix&pli=1 .

Smyrna Youth and Adult Sports Registration

The City of Smyrna Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of youth and adult athletic programs this season.

There are Youth Leagues for gymnastics, dance and Tae Kwon Do; and Adult Leagues for Co-ed Indoor Volleyball.

For more information, contact Smyrna Parks and Recreation at 678-431-2842 or visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/parks-recreation .

Monthly Recycling Center Tours

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month, except for holidays, at 9 a.m.

Winter tours will be Nov. 18, Dec. 16 and Jan. 20.

To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054faaaa2fa6fa7-city .

Volunteer Opportunities with Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Throughout the winter, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking and Adopt-a-Mile.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an online volunteer application at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/ .

Upcoming Smyrna Public Works Projects

This quarter, the Smyrna Public Works Department will be hard at work on the following major projects:

The annual street resurfacing projectSidewalk projects on Pat Mell Road from Gober Avenue to Atlanta Road and King Springs Road from Ryne Chase to South Cobb Drive.HVAC controller project in City Hall, Smyrna Public Library and Smyrna Community Center.Georgia Power energy efficient lighting project.Reviewing over 100 roadways for records of water main and service line replacements.The water loss audit.Distributing and testing water quality samples.The Consumer Confidence Report. Residents can view 2021's report at https://www.smyrnaga.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/12614/637846789358100000 .

Smyrna Adopt-a-Tree

Interested in planting a new tree?

The Adopt-a-Tree program places trees with Smyrna residents that have either been rescued from land slated for development or left remaining after a community event such as Bring One for the Chipper.

This program runs through March. To fill out an interest form to adopt a tree, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/ .

Proclamation in Honor of Veterans Day and Poppy Distribution

At the Nov. 7 Smyrna City Council meeting, Mayor Derek Norton issued a proclamation in recognition of the Veterans Day Poppy Distribution.

Each Memorial Day and Veterans Day, red poppies are distributed and worn as a tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The American Legion adopted the poppy as their official flower in 1920 and the American Legion Auxiliary created the Poppy Program in 1924. Donations to the Poppy Program go to homeless and hospitalized veterans, active duty service members and their families. The poppy proclamation and distribution is a teaching opportunity to remind citizens of the sacrifices of those that have served the country.

For more information, visit https://www.legion.org/poppyday/history .

2022-23 Smyrna Youth Council

The 2022-23 Smyrna Youth Council members have been selected.

They took their Oath of Office at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting. The Youth Council has begun engaging with multiple city departments and planning events in the community.

Members of this year's Youth Council are in grades 9-12 from Campbell High School and Pebblebrook High School. The members are Sophie Balzuweit (Mayor), Rachele Cece, Ebrahim Darbo, Kiara Chery (Community Service Project Chair), Shawn Freeman, Claire Gunderson (Treasurer), Caitlyn Hardaway, Coralie-Anne Hilaire, Kate Mazur, Fiona McDermott (Secretary), Dia Sashittal (Communications and Outreach Chair), Haily Shah, Abigail Streger and Mariah Tillman.

Little Free Libraries

On Oct. 3, Blaire Berenson was presented with a Mayor's Certificate of Appreciation for his "Little Free Libraries" Eagle Scout project.

Blair created libraries filled with free books for 10 parks in Smyrna. Residents can visit one of the Little Free Libraries at Argo Park, Askew Park, Brinkley Park, Chuck Camp Park, Lake Court Park, Rose Garden Park, Tolleson Park, Jonquil Park, Cobb Park and Concord Linear Park.

Fine Arts Exhibit at Smyrna City Hall

The Smyrna Arts Council and the City of Smyrna announced that a new exhibit of fine art to be displayed in City Hall now through January 2023.

The exhibit features pieces from eight local artists: Paula Winter - Collage Art, Bihter Alapan - Embriodery Art, Aida Arias - Acrylic Painting, Carol Vasbinder - Watercolor, Jason Walesh - Recycled Materials Art, Bill Hunton - Photography and Becca McCoy & Justin Groom - Illustrated Photography.

The exhibit can be viewed during City Hall’s normal business hours. Those who are unable to come in person can follow the Smyrna Arts Council on Facebook and Instagram to experience it virtually and to learn more about Arts happenings here in Smyrna.

For more information, visit https://smyrnaartscouncil.com/ .

Coming Home for the Holidays is Nov. 29

The Smyrna Market Village will have the Coming Home for the Holidays event on Nov. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m.

It will include the annual Christams tree lighting, entertainment by local school and church choirs, a parade and pictures with Santa.

Santa Stops By Smyrna

What could be more magical than Santa coming to your home? Have Santa stop by and visit one's family at their front door or porch.

Santa will spend time with one's family for approximately 10 minutes.

This event is open to City of Smyrna residents only. Registration is $40 per family. Register at https://bit.ly/3txwLca .

Santa visits are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15 between 5 and 9 p.m.

Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market is Dec. 2-4

The Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market is Dec. 2-4 at Brawner Hall and the Reed House.

There will be over 40 local vendors selling handmade products. The full list of vendors will be announced on Nov. 21 on the Smyrna Handmade Markets Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/smyrnahandmademarket/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/smyrnahandmademarket/?hl=en .

The schedule will be Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Letters to Santa in Smyrna

Planning to write a letter to Santa?

Visit the Youth Services' letter writing station at the Smyrna Public Library for the Letters to Santa event from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. They will supply paper, markers, pencils, and stickers to decorate your letter. Then, pop your letter in the library’s Express Mail Box with direct routes to the North Pole.

For more information, visit. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/smyrna-public-library .

Shop with a Hero is Dec. 9

Shop With a Hero will be Dec. 9.

For over 18 years, the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, sponsors, citizens and first responders have made it possible for over 1,000 children to shop with a hero.

For more information about the event or to donate, visit https://smyrnapsf.org/shopwithahero .

Smyrna Ornament Decorating Workshop is Dec. 9

The Smyrna Parks and Recreation will host an Ornament Decorating Workshop on Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Tulip Room at the Smyrna Community Center.

Cost is $10 per person. Each participant will receive an ornament to decorate along with holiday refreshments.

To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog .

Smyrna Wonderous Winter Cleanup is Dec. 17

Keep Smyrna Beautiful's Wonderous Winter CLeanup will be Dec. 17.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/community-cleanups/ .

Smyrna Public Library to screen Elf on Dec. 17

The Smyrna Public Library will have a drive-in style movie with a holiday car decorating contest on Dec. 17.

The library will screen Elf and there will be a hot chocolate and apple cider station for participants. Cost is $10 per group.

To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog .

Winter Holidays Craft Pop-Up is Dec. 18

The Smyrna Museum will host a Winter Holidays Craft Pop-Up on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will introduce kids to the various holidays from many cultures that are celebrated in winter. Kids will have their choice of making a craft related to holidays from around the world like Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa, Bodhi Day, Winter Solstice and others. This event is suitable for ages 3 and up.

For more information, please contact Museum Manager Jennie Eldredge at jeldredge@smyrnaga.gov .

Future of Policing event is Nov. 29

Join Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson and Cobb County Police for the first ever Future of Policing event on Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Area Council, 1800 Circle 75 Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.

This is an opportunity to learn about all of the technology Cobb PD uses on a regular basis and what it is like to be a member of the Cobb team. Participants can view tech including recon robots, drones and FLOCK systems; and hear directly from Chief VanHoozer and Public Safety members about how one can become part of the technological future of policing.

Register at https://staff315236.typeform.com/cobbpdfuture .

New date for the Strategic Plan Listening Session & Quarterly Town Hall

Join Cobb County Commissioner Richardson on Dec. 15 for the District 2 Quarterly Town Hall and Cobb Strategic Plan Listening Session at the Boy Scouts of America Area Council, 1800 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area.

At 5:30 p.m., the Strategic Plan Listening Session will be an opportunity for the community to learn about the Strategic Plan and share input. At 6:30 p.m., Commissioner Richardson will start her quarterly town hall. She will discuss District 2, Cobb County Government and local organization updates for the last quarter and upcoming projects.

Register at https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/XCUjuAcN .

GSO Holiday Pops concert is Dec. 3

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 3 at 3 and 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.

The Holiday Pops concert will feature appearances from the GSO Chorus, Marietta-native Kayce Denise and Santa.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 72nd season has more performances and seating options than ever before. With nine concerts and 17 performances, there is something for everyone, including matinee options.

For more information or to get tickets, email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908.

Cobb County Animal Services holds free adoption events

Cobb County Animal Services will hold a free adoption event every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot, 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

All pets featured in the adoption trailer are free. Participants do not have to be a Cobb resident to adopt. All that is needed is a license and a willingness to open one's heart and home to a homeless pet. There are cats, kittens, dogs and puplies on the trailer ready for their forever home.

For more information, visit CobbCounty.org .

American Legion Post 29 to host All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

The American Legion Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, will host its monthly All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast on Nov. 19 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public. Cost is $10 per person dine-in, $12 per person takeout. It is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 29 in Marietta. Proceeds go to support veterans charities.

For more information, visit www.post29marietta.org .

Celebrate the holiday season at The Avenue West Cobb

The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, will have a series of events throughout the holiday season.

Every Wednesday starting on Nov. 30 up to Christmas from 5 to 7 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and check out a life-size snow globe.In addition to photos with Santa, guests can take selfies with their favorite holiday characters as they stroll the Avenue: Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be Nutcracker & Girl Elf on the Shelf, Dec. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be Jovi & Buddy the Elf and Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who.Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. will be a special Christmas Concert featuring performers from Atlanta Christmas Extravaganza.Local Christmas carolers will perform: Dec. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m., Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.avenuewestcobb.com .

MUST to open overnight shelter due to the cold

Due to temperatures expected at or below freezing, MUST Ministries will open the Hope House shelter for those seeking to escape the cold.

The shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta. It will be open Nov. 14-21 in anticipation of the frigid temperatures. The winter shelter is available for men, women and children. Individuals are allowed to enter the shelter beginning at 6:30 p.m. for dinner.

All winter weather residents will receive a hot breakfast before exiting the following day.

Rental assistance funds nearing end

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted to accept nearly $7 million of emergency rental assistance funds from the federal government.

Nonprofit partners will get these ERA2 funds for distribution to those who qualify.

This batch of funds will be the last of the rental assistance funds accepted. Those needing this assistance are urged to apply as soon as possible, as the ERA1 and ERA2 funds will be quickly exhausted. By regulation, the ERA1 distribution will end at the end of the year. ERA2 funds are expected to be spent in early 2023.

To apply, visit www.cobbcounty.org/ERA .

Heating assistance for seniors

Seniors 65 and older who need assistance paying for heating may apply by going to https://tallatoonacap.org/ or calling 770-817-4666 and selecting option 2 for the appointment line to make an appointment for heating assistance.

Please note everyone in the senior household must be 65-plus or 17 and under at the time of the scheduled appointment. The general public, ages 18-64, will be able to begin scheduling appointments on Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. All appointments will be completed in person this year.

Applicants must qualify based on Federal Poverty Guidelines. For the income guidelines, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services/news/tallatoona-heating-assistance-seniors .

Christmas luncheon for senior veterans

Cobb Seniors who are veterans are invited to a Christmas lunch on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

RSVP to 770-528-1448 or email Mike.nichols@cobbcounty.org .

Cobb County Public Library locations opening at noon on Nov. 18

The Cobb County Public Library locations will open at noon on Nov. 18 as library staff training is scheduled in the morning.

The Lewis A. Ray, Sibley and Sweetwater Valley libraries will open at the normal time of 1 p.m. that day. The Cobb libraries will also be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24-25 and closed for Christmas on Dec. 23-26.

For more information, visit cobbcat.org .

Kennesaw to have annual Day with Santa parade and festival

The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Dec. 3 with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger.

Santa's arrival begins at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3 to 7 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m.

The parade route will start at Adams Park; leaving from Park Drive, right on Main Street heading south, right on Watts Drive and right on Park Drive back into Adams Park. Road closures are as follows: Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.

Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Parade participation is free.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

Hospice: Myths vs Facts

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Hospice: Myths vs Facts on Nov. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Hospice care has been gaining significant traction after countless studies have documented its notable benefits. However, there are still a lot of misconceptions about hospice care from patients, families, and caregivers alike. Learn the truth about hospice and help dispel the stigma that surrounds this important service.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8209 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Thanksgiving Luncheon at Freeman Poole Senior Center

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 16 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Join the team from Delmar Gardens of Smyrna for a Thanksgiving Luncheon to include roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole and all the trimmings.

Cost is $5. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Friends of Senior Wellness Center Bingo Fling

Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Friends of Senior Wellness Center Bingo Fling on Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends of Senior Wellness Center is holding their monthly bingo. Cost is $5 and includes cards, markers and snacks. Participants can support their Center while having a fun time.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

What is Probate

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have What is Probate on Nov. 17 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The probate court handles everything from guardianships to marriages, and estates. This seminar with Judge Tara Riddle will answer what the process is to probate a will, what happens when someone dies without a will and what is the difference between a guardianship and power of attorney. The hour will discuss processes and procedures. Participants cannot be advised on cases pending or potential.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Good Bad Ugly of Sugar

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Good Bad Ugly of Sugar on Nov. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

From marinara sauce to peanut butter, added sugar can be found in even the most unexpected products. Many people rely on quick, processed foods for meals and snacks. However, research shows that consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain, heart disease, diabetes and other health issues. Presented by Cobb County Employee Wellness.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Film on Friday: Fatherhood

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Film on Friday: Fatherhood on Nov. 18 noon to 2 p.m.

The film is about a father brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter's birth.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Cooking for One

Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Cooking for One on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Stop “over cooking” and throwing away food. Participants can learn to cook quick and easy meals for one or even two. Presented by Terri Carter with Cobb County UGA Extension Service.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Ask The Expert Medicare Questions

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask The Expert Medicare Questions on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Do you have questions about Medicare? Call the center to schedule your 15 min appointment. Presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Lunch and Learn: What Happens When Everyone Disagrees

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn: What Happens When Everyone Disagrees on Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The last thing anybody wants is conflict while grieving, but disputes, conflicts and emotions often arise during the probate process. Learn more about ways to avoid probate for one's family and how to best manage the probate process to minimize conflict within the family. Presented by Nelson Elder Care Law.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Armchair Travel: New England

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: New England on Nov. 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can navigate the New England region of the U.S., exploring cuisine, historical markers and engaging activities offered in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Thanksgiving Potluck

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Thanksgiving Potluck on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This event is a celebration of the friendships made at the Center. Participants can plan on an afternoon of Thanksgiving. Please bring a dish for everyone to share.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .