FTX collapse - live: Crypto investors await news as Binance boss compares implosion to 2008 Financial Crisis

By Anthony Cuthbertson
 2 days ago

The fallout from the collapse of FTX continues on Monday, with news that nearly half a billion dollars worth of cryptocurrency has disappeared from the exchange adding to a crisis that has engulfed the broader crypto space.

Binance boss Changpeng Zhao, who goes by the name CZ, has compared the chaos to the 2008 Financial Crisis, which saw trillions wiped from the global market and several established institutions crumble.

FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcyon Friday after CZ failed to secure a rescue deal for his rival , citing “issues beyond our control or ability to help”.

Not long after the bankruptcy was announced, nearly half a billion dollars was mysteriously withdrawn from FTX .

The crypto market remains in limbo as investors await clarification on what happens next, with some fearing that they will be unable to recover their assets.

You can follow all the latest news, commentary and price analysis in our live blog below.

