House prices fall by £4,000 as buyers fear ‘surprises’ in upcoming Budget

By Thomas Kingsley
 4 days ago

Asking prices for homes have dropped by more than £4,000 as buyers fears “surprises” in the government’s Autumn Budget.

Property website Rightmove said asking prices for homes dropped 1.1 per cent - £4,159 - month-on-month between 9 October to 5 November.

Liz Truss’s September growth plan triggered a steep rise in mortgage costs that accelerated the UK’s property market slowdown, with increases hitting first-time buyers hardest, Rightmove said.

The decline - despite the “weight of financial uncertainty” - was in line with the average fall recorded in November during the pre-pandemic years of 2015-2019, it said.

Average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages surpassed 6 per cent in October for the first time since the global financial crash in 2008, according to data from the website Moneyfacts.

Rates have since eased back after the announcement of Rishi Sunak as prime minister calmed financial markets.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce spending cuts and tax increases to repair Britain’s public finances and restore its credibility among investors.

“We're now in another state of limbo as we wait for any surprises or help in Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement on Thursday,” Tim Bannister, director of property science at Rightmove said.

“The frenzied market of the past two years has turned into a more normal market more abruptly and less smoothly than we were expecting.”

First-time buyer homes continued to be the most affected category, with demand down by 26 per cent compared with a year earlier but still up 7 per cent on the same period in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kasw_0jA1n0Ae00
First time buyers have been hardest hit by changes

“The first-time buyer sector saw the biggest increase in activity during the market frenzy of the past two years, but is now facing the biggest challenges after the sudden jump in mortgage interest rates,” Rightmove said.

“Though many are getting on with moves, especially those with a purchase already agreed, understandably there are people who are pausing for thought,”

Rightmove’s figures were released as estate and letting agent Hamptons said the average rent on a newly let home in Britain rose to £1,204 per month in October, passing the £1,200 mark for the first time.

Average monthly rents initially passed the £1,000 milestone back in June 2019, before dipping during the coronavirus pandemic and re-passing that point again in August 2020, Hamptons said.

In London, average rents passed £2,100 per month for the first time in October 2022, driven by prices in inner London, it added.

In annual terms, property prices were up 7.2 per cent in November, slowing from a rise of 7.8 per cent the month before.

Jeremy Hunt told to ‘come clean’ on economic cost of non-dom tax status

Ministers have been told to “come clean” on the economic argument for the decision not to scrap non-dom status in the UK, after the chancellor suggested he did not know how much money axeing the controversial tax status would raise. Jeremy Hunt insisted the economy would not be helped by abolishing the controversial tax status, saying on Friday that he would rather the super-rich “stayed ... and spent their money here”. And he said he had been told by Treasury officials that they were “very unsure” about how much money the move would actually make.Labour has now called on...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hunt’s higher taxes could be here to stay for ‘several decades’, IFS warns

A “series of economic own goals” has worsened Britain’s “long, hard, unpleasant journey”, economists have warned as they forecast Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s record-high taxes are “here to stay”.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said on Friday the biggest drop in living standards will “hit everyone” but that “Middle England is set for a shock” as taxes are hiked as wages fall.“The truth is we just got a lot poorer,” the economic think tank’s director Paul Johnson said.In comments that will further enrage Tories angered by the plans, he said “higher taxes and a bigger state” are likely to stay for...
RAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’

The Royal Air Force has successfully trialled the UK’s first flight using 100 per cent sustainable fuel in what has been called a “breakthrough moment” for aviation.On Wednesday, the RAF Voyager took to the skies over Oxfordshire using waste-based fuels.Sustainable aviation fuels, known as SAFs, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 80 per cent and it is hoped their use will help propel the RAF closer to its net-zero target by 2040, while also reducing its reliance on global supply chains.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
