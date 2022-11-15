ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers warned about payment scam on the rise at UK car parks

By Matt Mathers
 5 days ago

Drivers are being urged to be aware of a car park scam as increasing numbers of criminals target cashless payment systems.

Motorists are increasingly paying for car parking spaces using their phones as cash payments are phased out.

Some car parks operate a QR bar code scanning system similar to the ones that became widespread during the Covid pandemic.

Fraudsters are targeting these systems as they try to steal money and personal data from unsuspecting victims.

Anthony Cashel, of paybyphone, a global mobile parking app, said the scam is becoming “more prevalent”.

Earlier this month Isle of Wight Council warned that fraudsters had targetted a car park with a fake QR code disguised as a “quick pay” option.

The council said it was checking payment meters after a woman had money stolen from her bank account.

She had tried to pay for her parking using a bogus code stuck to a payment machine and was alerted to the fraud by her credit card company, the council said.

Katherine Hart, of Trading Standards, also said the scam was “very much” on the increase.

She told the Telegraph fake QR codes are “another way to data harvest or phish for personal details and steal our money.”

“This type of scam often targets the younger generation who are more likely to use their smartphones for payments,” she added.

Ms Hart urged anyone paying by QR code to only use it if “you are sure” that it is legitimate

“If in doubt use the telephone number that should be displayed in a prominent place,” she said.

“Ask yourself whether the company actually needs your personal details.”

Paybyphone, which operates payment systems in car parks across the UK, told the Telegraph scamming it takes scamming activity extremely seriously.

It said anyone using the system should download the paybyphone app directly from their app store.

The Independent

Police officer ‘used fake emails to order free pints while watching England win’

A police officer used fake email addresses to order dozens of free pints of lager he watched England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany, a misconduct hearing has found.Despite there being a one-per-person limit, Paul Elliott and his friends exploited a Heineken promotional offer in a Sheffield pub to secure 26 pints between them, a disciplinary panel heard.Elliott, who had three years’ service, would have been sacked if he had not already resigned as a Humberside officer, a tribunal ruled on Thursday after saying his dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.The former officer also failed to disclose a speeding offence and that...
The Independent

Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas

Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
The Independent

Directors and two firms found guilty after five workers killed by wall collapse

Two company directors have been found guilty of safety failings after five agency workers at a metal recycling site were crushed to death when a 45-tonne wall collapsed.A seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told the men died instantly while working in an area near the wall, which was holding back 263 tonnes of metal briquettes.Jurors were told the weight of metal, stored at a scrapyard in the Nechells area of the city, was equivalent to about six fully laden articulated lorries.Labourers Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukuray, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Mahamadou Jagana, 49, were pronounced...
The Independent

Christmas delivery slots: When can you book for Asda, Tesco and other supermarkets?

With Christmas just weeks away, it seems as if we are hurtling towards the end of the year so it’s time to start thinking about the pinnacle point of the festive season: Christmas dinner.Booking in your Christmas delivery slot has become an important British pastime and supermarkets have started to open up their slots for deliveries in the days leading up to 25 December.So which supermarkets still have Christmas delivery slots and how can you book one?Do I need to book a Christmas delivery slot?This is completely up to you and what your plans are for the festive period this...
The Independent

As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report, insisting the U.K. was still determined to “use the Brexit freedoms we have” by diverging from the EU’s rules in key areas. Switzerland has a close economic relationship with the 27-nation EU in return for accepting the bloc’s rules and paying...
The Independent

Tiny anteater uses zebra crossing, holding up traffic

An echidna held up traffic in Australia as it scuttled across a zebra crossing on 17 November.Footage shows the animal, also known as a “spiny anteater”, crawling slowly from one side of the road to the other as vehicles waited patiently for it to cross safely.The moment was captured on video by John McGill, 45, who was driving to Lake Macquarie, New South Wales.“They’re really rare animals, so to see one in broad day light using a zebra crossing was quite bizarre,” he said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a CelebMatt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a CelebOctopuses throw debris at each other during ‘underwater rows’ in hilarious footage
The Independent

Ex-Children’s Commissioner warns of prejudice against housing tenants after Awaab Ishak’s death

Prejudice against housing tenants means complaints of sub-standard living conditions are too often ignored a former Children’s Commissioner has warned in the wake of the tragic death of Awaab Ishak. Anne Longfield said the two-year-old’s death because of exposure to mould should be a ‘defining moment’ in how Britain wants to live as a country.Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every council leader and social housing provider in England to warn that deaths like that of Awaab must "never be allowed to happen again". Ms Longfield said she had heard a “very, very common message from families… that...
The Independent

‘Categorically untrue’ UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Downing Street has labelled as “categorically untrue” a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.The alleged change of heart by the Conservative Government, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, raised eyebrows in Westminster.Any such move would also likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers and re-run many...
The Independent

Health secretary Steve Barclay admits ‘risk’ patients are dying unnecessarily because of ambulance delays

There is a “material risk” that patients are dying unnecessarily because of long ambulance delays, the health secretary has admitted. But Steve Barclay also signalled that there are plans to scale back the number of NHS targets, seen as a key measure of NHS performance. And he faced accusations that he was peddling “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” as he defended the government’s actions on the health service in the face of criticism from the leader of one of the country’s largest unions. Pressed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on the question of whether people are dying...
