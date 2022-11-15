ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman banned from Primark after ripping worker’s shirt for ‘flirting’

By Sophie Watson
 5 days ago

A woman has been banned from Primark after assaulting a staff member for “flirting” with a colleague she found attractive.

Abigale Prosser, 32, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to property when she appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.

Prosser, a student, admitted attacking a female employee at Primark in Worcester city centre on May 13 after she started talking to a shop assistant she fancied.

Prosecutor Mark Hambling said Prosser was “asking uncomfortable questions, ‘are you gay’, ‘are you straight’” to the male shop assistant before “another staff member told her to leave him alone”.

“She started attacking her, pulling her hair and grabbed her face,” Mr Hambling said.

“A number of injuries were suffered. The only reason she stopped was because a security guard intervened.”

Mr Hambling said the victim’s injuries included scratches and marks on her face and arms.

The prosecutor said in the attack Prosser ripped the victim’s blouse exposing her chest, which led to the criminal damage charge.

Mr Hambling added Prosser, of Worcester, had one previous conviction, a matter of criminal damage in 2018.

On Friday (11/11), Prosser was slapped with a one-year community order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and banned from entering the shop.

She was also ordered to pay £30 compensation for the damage to the victim’s clothing, and £50 compensation for the assault.

She was also told to pay costs of £135 and £95 victim surcharge.

Trevor Burgess, chairman of the magistrates bench, said: “You are excluded from Primark for the period of your community order.”

Ian Parsons, defending, said Prosser had gone into the store to buy shoes but she didn’t like the selection and wanted to raise that with Primark.

Prosser went to the customer desk to get an email address for Primark, but while there, she started talking to a shop assistant who she claims to have found attractive.

He said Prosser had not been homophobic, rather asking questions because she liked him and became angry as she felt the victim had interrupted a private conversation.

Mr Parsons said: “She can’t really explain it but she got very angry, very quickly and assaulted the woman.”

Mr Parsons added his client suffered from anxiety, PTSD and was borderline autistic.

