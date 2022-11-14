ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple University opens anti-racism center

By Andreas Copes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfGZL_0jA0IZq600

Temple University opens Anti-Racism Center 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday, Temple University is opening its new Center for Anti-Racism. The facility encourages researchers to come together to educate the public about racial inequity and injustice.

A million-dollar state grant helped develop the project.

Comments / 4

Kris Fallon
4d ago

Didn’t an entire household of white temple students get robbed at gun point by black men a few days ago? Where’s their center?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Delaware State University to host premiere of new doc exploring plight of Dreamers

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State University is hosting the premiere of a new documentary exploring the plight of dreamers. Several of the undocumented immigrants in the film graduated from the HBCU. The documentary, "United We Are Dreaming," follows the emotional journey of five DACA recipients as they navigate going to school and working legally in the United States. DSU has several graduates featured in the film."We love the Dreamers and we understand their plight," Carlos Holmes, a DSU spokesperson, said. Rutgers University law student Miguel Tapia Colin is in the film. "It's definitely something that's stressful," Tapia-Colin, a DACA recipient, said. He was...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most."  Kyron Howerton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Michelle Obama to visit Philadelphia to promote new book

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama is bringing her The Light We Carry Tour to Philadelphia on Friday night.She will be at The Met -- the first stop on her six city tour, which is based on her newly-released book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times."CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King will be hosting Friday night's event.Mrs. Obama will have an encore appearance at The Met on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. teen stars alongside dance pros in "The Nutcracker"

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A local high school student is nervous but ready to shine in multiple performances of the ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Lauren Meyer, 16, spoke with CBS Philadelphia Friday morning ahead of the five-show gauntlet this weekend at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center. The Radnor High School junior will star as Marie Stahlbaum in the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society's production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Meyer, of Villanova, first got started in ballet when she was eight years old, at the encouragement of her mom. After trying one class, Meyer fell in love with ballet...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Philly

New film "Audrey's Children" highlights Philadelphia trailblazer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dr. Audrey Evans, along with former Philadelphia Eagles general manager Jimmy Murray, gave the families of sick children a home. Evans died in September at the age of 97.Her story may have started in Philadelphia, but soon, the entire world will know how and why this pioneer changed so many lives."In a lot of ways, she was the troublemaker," Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House CEO Susan Campbell said. "She was the troublemaker who made change."Evans may have been a "troublemaker," but she was also a trailblazer.She created a home for the families of sick children and that home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.

Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds sleep outside in Center City to raise awareness for youth homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of people slept outside in Center City to raise money and awareness for youth homelessness overnight into Friday. Participants took part in the Covenant House Pennsylvania's Annual Sleep Out event. They were provided sleeping bags and cardboard boxes to spend the night outdoors. Money raised will go towards transitional housing and supportive services for young adults experiencing homelessness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Some migrants to reunite with family after arriving in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants who were bused in from Texas arrived in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The City of Philadelphia welcomed the asylum seekers with open arms, while also calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing operation "cruel and dehumanizing."  City immigration officials say the migrants say these people have all fled thousands of miles from Latin American countries to legally seek asylum in the United States. For many, Philadelphia is just another stop on their journey. After a nearly 5,000-mile trek, Georgina is calling Philadelphia home. She fled from her native country, Panama. The 24-year-old is one of 30 migrants...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thousands to participate in Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Marathon returns this weekend, bringing runners from all over the country to race through the city's streets. Barriers and tents are already up along the Ben Franklin Parkway.The three-day event starts Friday and ends Sunday, Nov. 20. It's rain or shine.Masks and vaccines are recommended, but not required. Approximately 28,000 runners are expected to compete.Officials say for their 29th race, things have only gotten bigger and better.The event will now host the largest wheelchair division in race history, and include a nonbinary category.The overall prize money for the marathon weekend has grown by $54,000, making the grand total $121,800, the highest it has ever been.There will be a press conference and ribbon-cutting Friday at 11:30 a.m. that you can watch on CBS News Philadelphia above to kick off the weekend's events.Parking restrictions will be in place this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In West Philly

West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overcrowding at Philadelphia's juvenile detention center creating problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Overcrowding inside Philadelphia's juvenile detention center has created problems and forced some tough decisions. Juvenile offenders may be transferred to facilities hours away, some as far as Texas.There is an overcrowding problem at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center and the solution is to place the children elsewhere. Consider the fact one may go so far that you would need a plane ticket to visit. An embrace outside Philadelphia's troubled and overcrowded Juvenile Justice Services Center. That's 19-year-old Bre Stoves.After years in the juvie system, she's back to the spotlight for what she believes are glaring missteps within...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's what's next for the 30 migrants who arrived in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city on Wednesday activated its game plan to provide food, shelter and services to the nearly 30 migrants who arrived on a bus from Texas. The plan includes working with over 15 community organizations, Mayor Jim Kenney said.Migrants from Texas arrive in PhiladelphiaImmigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly"Philadelphia is a proud welcoming city," Kenney said. "Many, if not all, are seeking asylum and have demonstrated they face real dangers of being or have been harmed in their homeland because of their race, religion or politics."Amy Eusebio of the city's Office of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ShopRite magnate Jeff Brown announces run for Philly mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Democratic candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to become Philadelphia's next mayor. On Wednesday, grocery store owner Jeff Brown held a press conference to announce that he is joining the 2023 mayoral race. Brown has no government experience, but has strong ties to the city as the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Brown says he chose to run for mayor to help improve the city and help make it safer.Brown's decision to run comes one day after former Philadelphia city councilmember Allan Domb, also a Democrat, kicked off his campaign in Callowhill.Domb, a real estate investor, served on city council for six years. He resigned in August to consider a run for mayor.Domb says he finalized his decision after hearing from residents who told him they don't feel safe in the city. Brown and Domb join a field of candidates vying for Philadelphia's top job.Former city councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Derek Green resigned from their council positions to launch their campaigns, along with former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy