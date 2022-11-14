ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Police warn of rash of home burglaries in Trumbull as days become shorter, holiday season nears

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om2pP_0j9zsBX400

Trumbull police are warning the public of an uptick in home burglaries as the days become shorter and the holiday season nears.

Police say there have been a dozen residential burglaries in Trumbull over the past few months occurring between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to police, the burglaries are also being reported in neighboring towns.

Police say the burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be inside.

However, police say in some reported cases, a few of the burglaries were stopped when the suspects discovered some people were home.

There have been no confrontations between the burglars and residents so far, but police want the public to know burglaries are occurring.

Police say they're working with other law enforcement agencies to determine patterns and similarities in the crimes in order to track down suspects.

Police stress there are several ways to protect your homes and valuables.

Secure money, jewelry, documents, and other valuables in a safe; turn on some lights; make sure burglar alarms or video surveillance systems are in working order and set them to activate when they detect motion and to call 911 if home surveillance equipment alerts of intruders.

Police also say to remain vigilant.

Police say do not intervene with suspicious cars or people, but to rather just call police immediately.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull

Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Conservation police officers announced charges Wednesday against a Ringwood man in the shooting deaths of four bear cubs, known and beloved by many in the township. Authorities say they received a report of three dead bears in the area of Ringwood State Park from a...
RINGWOOD, NJ
fox61.com

Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday. Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
WATERBURY, CT
BronxVoice

Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx

BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says. Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Armed Ex-Con Who Spent Nearly 5 Years In Prison Busted After Chase, Crash: Saddle Brook PD

An ex-con who sped from a Saddle Brook police stop crashed his vehicle into four parked cars in Lodi, then tossed a stolen gun as he tried to run, authorities said. Officer Marco Torres tried to stop Terrence Kelley, 40, of Paterson for an unspecified violation on eastbound Route 46 near Westminster Place around noon Sunday, Nov. 13, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr. said.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy