ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

When is Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Budget?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGKuH_0j9xZsrk00

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will finally deliver an Autumn Budget this week to lay out precisely how he plans to restore order to Britain’s public finances.

Having succeeded Kwasi Kwarteng on 14 October following the debacle of the latter’s ill-conceived “mini-Budget” of 23 September – which tanked the pound and brought a swift end to the premiership of Liz Truss – Mr Hunt postponed an announcement originally intended for Halloween to buy himself more time.

Mr Hunt will now address parliament from the House of Commons on Thursday 17 November.

He is widely expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn in order to plug a £60bn funding black hole in Treasury coffers and reassure global markets that Britain remains a trusted trading partner.

During a round of media interviews on Sunday morning, the chancellor warned that everybody in the UK will end up “paying a bit more tax” as a result of what he has to say.

“We will be asking everyone for sacrifices. But in a fair society, as we are in the UK, there is only so much you can ask from people on the lowest incomes,” he told Sky News show Sunday with Sophy Ridge .

He confirmed that he expects Britain to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation , which currently stands at a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent, leaving the public facing a grim cost of living crisis this winter.

Mr Hunt also said that government support for energy bills will be targeted only at the most vulnerable after April 2023 – a move expected to cost millions of households hundreds of pounds – and pledged “a long-term plan for clean energy, green energy and cheap energy” to ensure that Britain is never again left to the mercy of international events like Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The chancellor has indicated that his cuts will mean tight settlements for unprotected Whitehall departments and that even the embattled NHS will have to find “efficiencies”.

While acknowledging that the health service’s doctors and nurses are coming under “unbearable pressure”, he added: “There is a lot of money going into the NHS and... in the context where funding for the NHS is going up, we need to do everything we can to find efficiencies.”

Mr Hunt told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “Schools, hospitals, all our public services are having to deal with the cost of inflation. What [they] will see is a government that has a plan to tackle the root cause of those pressures... which are the bills going up, the electricity bill going up, the gas bill going up.

“What we need to do is a combination of short-term support for people who are struggling – and absolutely schools and public services are in that category – but also a plan which says ‘This is how we are going to get through this’.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has cautioned that all of this will amount to “austerity 2.0” while Conservative former Treasury minister Simon Clarke hinted at the prospect of a backbench rebellion over tax when he warned Mr Hunt during his own interview with Sky that he should “make sure we do as much as we can from spending reductions as opposed to tax increases”.

Meanwhile, Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, has warned Mr Hunt that he must match tax rises in his upcoming announcement with moves to relax rules on immigration, planning and regulations or face seeing businesses go into “hibernation” during a “decade of no growth” .

For his part, new prime minister Rishi Sunak has said Mr Hunt has no choice but to deliver on the expectations of the international markets by putting Britain’s finances on a more sustainable path through tax cuts, without which the country would risk a return to the chaos that ensued in the aftermath of the Truss-Kwarteng announcement of £45bn in unfunded tax cuts seven weeks ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind Ukraine front line’ as Russia fears more losses

Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Voices: Joe Lycett’s £10k shredding stunt is no skin off Beckham’s nose – but who cares?

According to the cringey Tesco Christmas advert, the UK is suffering from a “joy shortage”. Unarguable, I’d say, but not especially relieved by Joe Lycett, which is not what you’d expect from the TV funnyman.I’ve just watched him dressed up in a kind of Sesame Street/Big Bird costume and (apparently) chuck £10,000 into a wood shredder. As it happens, Lycett didn’t look particularly chuffed by what he’d just done, destroying all that lovely money in a matter of seconds. He got through the cash faster than Elon Musk can buy a social media site.As a protest against Beckham’s involvement...
The Independent

World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment

The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
The Guardian

World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal

The world still stands “on the brink of climate catastrophe” after the deal reached at the Cop27 UN climate summit on Sunday, and the biggest economies must make fresh commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, climate experts and campaigners have warned. The agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh early...
The Independent

Who is eligible for the new £900, £300 and £150 cost of living payments?

Millions of families are set to receive extra cost of living payments as part of a new package of measures aimed at helping struggling households weather the cost of living crisis.The boost, announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the autumn Budget on Thursday, could mean those eligible will pocket up to £900 in 2023-24.Mr Hunt also announced that universal credit and the state pension will rise in line with September inflation of 10.1 per cent.According to HM Treasury, this latest round of support will be worth £26 billion in 2023-24, in addition to benefits uprating, which is worth £11...
The Independent

Cop27 deal addresses climate destruction but ‘planet still in emergency room’

A historic Cop27 deal to address the devastating effects of the climate crisis is an important step forward, but the failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions means “our planet is still in the emergency room”, the UN secretary general has warned.A deal was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to establish a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.But on the crucial issue of limiting global heating in an effort...
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support

Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...
The Independent

Health secretary Steve Barclay admits ‘risk’ patients are dying unnecessarily because of ambulance delays

There is a “material risk” that patients are dying unnecessarily because of long ambulance delays, the health secretary has admitted. But Steve Barclay also signalled that there are plans to scale back the number of NHS targets, seen as a key measure of NHS performance. And he faced accusations that he was peddling “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” as he defended the government’s actions on the health service in the face of criticism from the leader of one of the country’s largest unions. Pressed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on the question of whether people are dying...
The Independent

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi offers support to bereaved families at home ahead of England game

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi called for change and sent condolences to bereaved families ahead of a World Cup opener against England that pales into insignificance given the human rights atrocities taking place at home.Team Melli kick off their third successive finals appearance at the Khalifa International Stadium against Gareth Southgate’s side in Monday’s Group B opener.There have been calls for Iran to be kicked out of the World Cup having acknowledged supplying weapons to Russia on top of the continued oppressive response to those protesting for gender equality in Iran.The death of Mahsa Amini sparked widespread protests in September after...
The Independent

Former children’s commissioner warns of prejudice against housing tenants after Awaab Ishak’s death

Prejudice against social housing tenants means that complaints about sub-standard living conditions are too often ignored, a former children’s commissioner has warned in the wake of the tragic death of Awaab Ishak. Anne Longfield said that the two-year-old’s death because of exposure to mould should be a “defining moment” in how Britain wants to live as a country.Housing secretary Michael Gove has written to every council leader and social housing provider in England to warn that deaths like that of Awaab must “never be allowed to happen again”. Ms Longfield said she had heard a “very, very common message...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy