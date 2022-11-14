Read full article on original website
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
Amazon Begins Layoffs With Cuts to Entire Alexa Departments
Amazon confirmed Wednesday in a public memo that the company has begun layoffs and “consolidations” in his division. The news came via SVP of Devices & Services Dave Limp, whose sector includes popular virtual assistant Alexa and the not-so-popular home robot Astro, which was launched last year. “As...
Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented...
Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says
SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Major Layoffs Coming to CNN
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year
NEW YORK (AP) — The mass layoffs that began in Amazon’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday. In a note sent to employees, Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.
Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo
While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
Opinion: With Amazon being the latest to join mass layoffs, why are American companies laying off so many employees?
How did we get here? And what can be done to stop it?. Many American companies are expected to lay off employees due to redundancies in the coming months. This mass layoff will affect households, businesses, and the government.
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
Ex-Meta and Twitter employees are destigmatizing their layoffs on TikTok: ‘It’s time to find a new dream’
Laid-off Meta and Twitter workers are turning to social media for connections and opportunities, sharing their experiences on TikTok.
Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report
The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
Amazon to cut around 10,000 corporate and tech jobs, making largest layoffs in its history
Amazon will become the latest technology company to make massive job cuts, laying off approximately 10,000 people in its corporate and technology workforce, according to a New York Times report this morning. The cuts will focus on the division that makes the company’s Echo devices and Alexa voice assistant, Amazon’s...
Amazon reportedly cuts some Boston-based staff in widespread layoffs
The e-commerce giant is expected to cut about 10,000 workers in all. Amazon has reportedly laid off some of its Boston-based staff as part of. job cuts, just months after welcoming thousands of employees to its new Boston Tech Hub. The e-commerce giant is expected to cut about 10,000 workers...
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
