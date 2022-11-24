ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0j9wvO7J00

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 19 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 6pm GMT on Saturday 19 November (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with the main card following at 9pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (heavyweight)

Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Prelims

Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

Vince Morales vs Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Kevin Natividad (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Maria Oliveira (women’s strawweight)

Brady Hiestand vs Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Natalia Silva vs Tereza Bleda (women’s flyweight)

Comments / 1

Related
worldboxingnews.net

The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice

World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MARGATE, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer

WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
Indy100

'Time traveller' spotted using smartphone at 1995 Mike Tyson fight

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time and it would appear that he was so good that people were willing to 'travel back in time' to watch him fight.That's at least what appears to be happening in a fight that the former world heavyweight champion took part in back in 1995. The bout in question was Tyson's big return fight against Pat McNeeley at the MGM Grand on the 19th of August 1995. This was Tyson's first big fightback following a lengthy suspension and he won it, emphatically, in the first round via disqualification. However, a...
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
worldboxingnews.net

Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO

World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
ewrestlingnews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown

If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
worldboxingnews.net

Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat

Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison suffering first loss at PFL Championships

See how the MMA community reacted to Larissa Pacheco defeating the previously unbeaten Kayla Harrison in the women’s lightweight title fight at the 2022 PFL Championships. The year 2022 in MMA continues to be full of surprises as it enters its final month, and that was shown further during the 2022 PFL Championships, the PFL’s first-ever pay-per-view event.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
MiddleEasy

Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings

Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
The Independent

MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January

A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’

Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury

On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy