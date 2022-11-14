Brazil's Embraer narrows Q3 net loss, sees deliveries at lower end of outlook

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday reported a narrower third quarter net loss and boosted its free cash flow outlook for the full year, but acknowledged that annual deliveries were likely to stay at the lower end of its forecast.

Shares in the company dropped more than 5% after the report and a conference call with analysts, making it one of the biggest fallers on Brazil's Bovespa stock index (.BVSP), which was trading near flat.

Embraer posted a quarterly adjusted net loss of 93.8 million reais ($17.62 million), narrower than the 179.7 million-real loss a year ago despite net revenue dropping 3% to 4.87 billion reais.

The world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) had already disclosed its quarterly aircraft deliveries, up 10% year on year to 33 jets but still below some analyst projections.

Apart from a boost to its free cash flow full-year outlook, the company said on Monday it was keeping all financial and delivery forecasts unchanged heading into the fourth quarter, which tends to concentrate deliveries.

The company increased its free cash flow outlook for the full year to $150 million or more from a previous estimate of $50 million or more, saying results so far have outperformed initial expectations.

Embraer has been grappling with supply chain constraints this year and chief financial officer Antonio Carlos Garcia told analysts this should keep annual deliveries at the lower end of the forecasted 100 to 110 executive jets and 60 to 70 commercial jets, with a "minor risk" to the downside.

Santander analysts said the results missed their projections, but the reaffirmed delivery outlook was positive given the risks from supply chain issues.

Chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto said he expects the supply chain hurdles to continue in the first half of 2023 and return to normal only in 2024.

($1 = 5.3250 reais)

