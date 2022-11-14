ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chilly start to workweek for New York City; showers expected Tuesday night

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW: Cold, sunny and breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

NEXT: Clouds increase on Tuesday with cold showers arriving after 5 p.m. Steady moderate rain moves in after 7 p.m. Wet snowflakes/wintry mix north and west of New York City.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says New York City will be even colder tonight with temps in the low-30s.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Lows near 34.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers. Highs near 47. Lows near 41.

Wednesday: Morning sprinkles. Lingering showers through noon. Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs near 48. Lows near 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs near 46. Lows near 34.

Friday: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 45. Lows near 33.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 42. Lows near 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs near 44. Lows near 35.

