Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan

A pickup truck driver was seriously injured after being shot while trying to tow a car in Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5500 block of North Broad Street in Logan, out front of Philadelphia High School for Girls.

Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Police towed the truck along with the other vehicle that was being towed by the victim.

Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire.