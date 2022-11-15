Suella Braverman news: Home secretary ‘piling chaos onto broken asylum system’

Labour has accused home secretary Suella Braverman of piling high further “delays, cost, chaos and confusion” onto an “already broken” asylum system.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, shadow home secretary Stephen Kinnock MP said: “The Nationality and Borders Act establishes a new category of asylum seeker who the government claims are not permitted to claim asylum in Britain, and should therefore be removed.

“But because [the government] has failed to agree a returns agreement with France, and because their Rwanda policy is completely unworkable, 16,000 people in this category have been stuck in limbo waiting an additional six months for a decision at huge cost to the British taxpayer.”

“Do ministers therefore accept that their own legislation is adding further delays, cost, chaos and confusion to an already broken system?” he said.

Ms Braverman replied: “Labour are very good at complaining – [but] they have absolutely no solution at all.”

It comes after the home secretary signed £63m deal with France which will see British officers stationed in French control rooms for the first time.