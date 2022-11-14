ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Equinor starts production at Norwegian floating wind farm

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTskF_0j9spkGh00
  • Companies

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm off the west coast of Norway, which will supply power to oil and gas fields and cut their emissions, started producing its first power on Sunday, Norwegian energy firm Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Monday.

The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea, the company said.

Hywind Tampen is expected to meet about 35% of the electricity demand of the Gullfaks and Snorre oil and gas fields once in full operation, cutting carbon emissions from the fields by about 200,000 tonnes per year, Equinor added.

Once completed, Hywind Tampen will consist of 11 turbines with a capacity of 88 megawatt (MW).

However, only seven turbines will be connected in the first round, with the last units delayed until next year by global supply chain bottlenecks, Equinor said previously.

"Even with just seven turbines on stream Hywind Tampen will be the world’s largest floating wind farm with a capacity of 60 MW," Equinor said.

Equinor has already been operating a 30 MW offshore floating wind farm in Britain, Hywind Scotland, since 2017.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates

Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy