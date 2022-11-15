ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England prepare for first match vs Iran amid James Maddison injury concern

By Michael Jones
 5 days ago

England now prepare for their first World Cup match with Iran on 21 November, but Gareth Southgate has an extra injury concern after James Maddison was substituted for Leicester at the weekend . There are still some squads to be confirmed, with Ghana, Mexico, Tunisia and Ecuador ready to finalise their 26-man squads.

Other injuries to follow closely include Sadio Mane , with Senegal desperate for the Bayern Munich star to be cleared. There was drama last week with Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara missing out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.

Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal , while Louis Van Gaal also outlined plans for his players to meet with migrant workers in Qatar . Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below

You can get daily World Cup updates direct to your phone throughout the tournament by joining our World Cup channel .

