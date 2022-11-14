The counting would probably be done if the Republicans didn't threaten people, have armed couch potatoes at the polls and continue with the big lie. It's her own fault I sure hope the people of AZ did the right thing
they won't call it because they have to shuffle and bring in votes that they just printed. they don't know how many they will need to just barely scrape by. it's no coincidence that the swing states or the ones they say will be a tight race all this time before election's are the ones have ink issues or printer issues or both. it's funny how that's the case over last few election. sense 2016 upset.
She is behind and she cries that her state will not call the election. She should stop her personal drama and concede already.
Related
2 tight statewide races in Arizona will likely trigger automatic recounts
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
Opinion: Kari Lake told Arizona's McCain Republicans to 'get the hell out.' They did
Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
Hear what GOP campaign strategist said about Kari Lake after projected loss
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
Sunday is make or break for Kari Lake. I picture John McCain laughing his head off
Election Denier Kari Lake Casts Doubt on Election Loss With ‘BS’ Tweet
Kari Lake Supporters Reenact Biblical Battle of Jericho in Maricopa Protest
Cortez Masto says Democrats ‘can’t take any community for granted’ after midterms performance
Opinion: Why Rick Scott's Senate GOP leadership loss is so important
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
Why Donald Trump's announcement plays right into Ron DeSantis' hands
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 71