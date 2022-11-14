ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kenji Smith
2d ago

The counting would probably be done if the Republicans didn't threaten people, have armed couch potatoes at the polls and continue with the big lie. It's her own fault I sure hope the people of AZ did the right thing

Wade Pittman
2d ago

they won't call it because they have to shuffle and bring in votes that they just printed. they don't know how many they will need to just barely scrape by. it's no coincidence that the swing states or the ones they say will be a tight race all this time before election's are the ones have ink issues or printer issues or both. it's funny how that's the case over last few election. sense 2016 upset.

Mitch Carter
2d ago

She is behind and she cries that her state will not call the election. She should stop her personal drama and concede already.

KTAR.com

2 tight statewide races in Arizona will likely trigger automatic recounts

PHOENIX – Two down-to-the-wire statewide races are likely heading to automatic full recounts under a newly implemented Arizona election law. The Nov. 8 election was Arizona’s first with Senate Bill 1008 in effect. The bill, which was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in May, increased the recount threshold by five times, from one-tenth of a percent of the combined votes cast for the two candidates to one-half of a percent.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast

With less than 10 percent of the estimated vote left to count in Arizona’s governor race, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 24,772 raw votes as of Monday afternoon — just 1 percentage point. Lake is expected to further close Hobbs’s lead, but the Republican’s path...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race

PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Election Denier Kari Lake Casts Doubt on Election Loss With ‘BS’ Tweet

Kari Lake officially lost her race to become Arizona’s next governor on Monday night and almost immediately suggested the outcome was fraudulent. “Arizonans know BS when they see it,” she tweeted. Lake, a former journalist, became a right-wing media darling during her campaign by continually pushing false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Lake’s election loss to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also caught the eye of former President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” It was even more extreme over on Telegram, where far-right figures including activist Ivan Raiklin called for a “new election” in a hare-brained scheme that included “subpoena[ing] Katie Hobbs and Doug Ducey.”Read it at The Daily Beast
ARIZONA STATE
