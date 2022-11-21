ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

4 college students killed in 'targeted attack,' no suspects in custody

By Kevin Shalvey, Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSz8u_0j9nn12y00

Four University of Idaho students were killed in "an isolated, targeted attack" with an "edged weapon" like a knife, police revealed on Tuesday.

The students, who were found dead on Sunday in a house near campus, were identified by the Moscow, Idaho, police as: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Moscow police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman that all four students are considered victims, not suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ai8a1_0j9nn12y00
Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram - PHOTO: A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Goncalves. The four were found dead at an off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022.

"We certainly have a crime here, so we are looking for a suspect," he told the newspaper.

No one is in custody but police said they believe there's "no imminent threat to the community."

The fatalities appear to be a "one-off crime" that "was very focused and doesn't involve other students or the public in general at all," Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AQgi_0j9nn12y00
Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.

It’s believed the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, the mayor said. The victims were found around noon on Sunday when officers responded to a report of an unconscious person, according to police.

The weapon wasn't found at the scene, police added.

Police said they're working to "re-create the victims' activities" on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6Am4_0j9nn12y00
KXLY/ABC News - PHOTO: Police investigate at the scene of deaths of multiple students at the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2022.

Chapin, a freshman, was in the Sigma Chi fraternity and was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management, university president Scott Green said.

Chapin didn't live in the house but was sleeping over with his girlfriend, Kernodle, according to his mother, Stacy Chapin.

MORE: University of Virginia mass shooting: What we know about 3 football players killed

She said a friend who does not live in the house discovered the victims.

"Ethan was well-liked, the light of everyone's life," she told ABC News. "These were all-American kids."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLrjR_0j9nn12y00
Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The University of Idaho is grieving the loss of four students who were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.

Mogen, a senior, and Kernodle, a junior, were both marketing majors in the Pi Beta Phi sorority, Green said.

Goncalves, a senior, was majoring in general studies and was in the Alpha Phi sorority, Green said. She was the "ultimate go getter" who was "dedicated, outspoken, motivated & full of life," her family said in a statement.

MORE: University of Virginia student due in court for allegedly gunning down 3 classmates

"They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened. No one is in custody and that means no one is safe," Goncalves' family said. "Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry."

"And to whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop," the family said. "The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate. Justice will be served."

Green said in a statement, "The university is working directly with those affected and is committed to supporting all students, families and employees as this event undeniably touches all of us."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-2677.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Nicholas Cirone contributed to this report.

Comments / 724

Kenya Ali
6d ago

Did I miss something did the article say 4 kids found at some type of republican or democratic headquarters office because Im just confused how this situation turned political or lead to a political party debate CHILDREN there are 4 dead human beings and thats sad no matter how it happened the only comments should be some type of condolences to the families PERIOD.

Reply(60)
306
Emily Ingram
6d ago

some of these comments are absolutely ridiculous and very very misguided. People seem to be missing the damn issue which is these four young people lost their lives!! They had families who are mourning and need our prayers, not political views and insensitive comments that have nothing to do with the loss and pain that they are experiencing!! Shame on all of you people making such comments. It really is truly aweful!

Reply(7)
127
Bellatrix
6d ago

“The fatalities appear to be a "one-off type of situation” what does that mean? Did I miss how they died? Ok, maybe they are trying to keep some particulars out of the media… but come on?!?! This is horrible and I would want to know more if I lived in that area , just saying.

Reply(1)
20
 

