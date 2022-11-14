Lara Trump Takes Radically Different GOP Path: 'We Need Trump Back!'

Donald Trump ’s daughter-in-law on Sunday adopted a radically different perspective from many Republicans on the alluring power of the former president in the wake of the dismal GOP midterm performance.

“We need Trump back!” Eric Trump ’s wife, Lara , gushed on Sky News Australia, quoting what she said people “everywhere” are telling her.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a better time, to be honest with, for Donald Trump to come back,” the Fox News contributor added. “Everywhere I go ... all I hear from people is: ‘We need Trump back, we want him back, please tell us he’s running.’”

Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he’s going to run again for the presidency, despite reported advice from several allies to hold off in the wake of the GOP’s worst performance in decades in midterms.

Lara Trump’s over-the-top praise of Trump appeared to be added proof that he’s going ahead with his announcement.

Critics on Twitter quipped that they, too, would love to see Trump run, apparently because they’re convinced it would boost Democrats’ chances of again taking the White House.

Others wondered where she was finding people begging for a comeback from her father-in-law. One critic speculated that she was “going room to room at Mar-a-Lago.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Lara Trump’s interview took place on Fox News. It was on Sky News Australia.