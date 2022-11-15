G20 news – live: Cambodia PM tests positive for Covid days after hosting world leaders

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen tested positive for Covid-19 at the summit, days after hosting world leaders, including Joe Biden, in capital Phnom Penh.

On his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed this morning.

Meanwhile, G20 is going to issue a statement at the end of the summit condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a senior US official said.

“I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” the official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo said today that the world must not fall into another Cold War and that “it would be difficult for the world to move forward” unless the war ends.

Also, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 that “now is the time when Russia’s war must and can be stopped” during his virtual address to world leaders.

“We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces.”