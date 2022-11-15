ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

G20 news – live: Cambodia PM tests positive for Covid days after hosting world leaders

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Joe Middleton and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBPOI_0j9nWgzL00

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen tested positive for Covid-19 at the summit, days after hosting world leaders, including Joe Biden, in capital Phnom Penh.

On his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed this morning.

Meanwhile, G20 is going to issue a statement at the end of the summit condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a senior US official said.

“I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” the official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo said today that the world must not fall into another Cold War and that “it would be difficult for the world to move forward” unless the war ends.

Also, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 that “now is the time when Russia’s war must and can be stopped” during his virtual address to world leaders.

“We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind Ukraine front line’ as Russia fears more losses

Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...
The Independent

UN warns fresh shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant ‘risks nuclear disaster’

A UN watchdog has warned of “nuclear disaster” in the wake of shelling on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Moscow and Kyiv have blamed on each other.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, said the sprawling plant, which is currently under Russian control, was rocked by more than a dozen blasts on Saturday evening.“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, whose team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the plant.“Explosions...
The Independent

Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.”Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday.“It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.“Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty's 1985 song “Centerfield.”“You guys, I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you got...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants

Right-wing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border. Ms Greene held a press conference on Thursday afternoon on her legislation calling for an accounting of all US dollars that had gone to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the nation. During the press conference, she drew a parallel to the US-Mexico border, saying the United States was not adequately monitoring immigration.“We’re ignoring the dangers happening at our border and the national security crisis that’s happening in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment

The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93

Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed thanks for expressions of support her mother had received while hospitalized in the city of La Plata. Local officials said she had suffered from unspecified chronic illnesses.Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner — a former president who had close ties with de Bonafini — posted a tweet calling her “a global symbol of the fight for human...
The Independent

Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record.It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium.In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech...
The Independent

Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president.Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank's 48 members selected Goldfajn to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender from a slate of five candidates nominated by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. It follows the firing in September of Mauricio Claver-Carone, who had been the first American to lead the bank in its 63-year history. He was removed after an ethics probe found he likely carried on...
The Independent

Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing

Turkey has launched air raids on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria after a street bombing in Istanbul last week.In a statement on 20 November, the Turkish defence ministry confirmed the raids had been launched on bases it believes were used by those responsible for the attack on Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian street.At least six people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the Istanbul bombing.The Kurdish PKK group has denied responsibility for the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flock of turkeys spotted intimidating passersby ahead of ThanksgivingMourners lay red roses at scene of Istanbul bombingMoment bomb that killed six explodes as pedestrians walk down street in Istanbul
The Independent

Trump’s racist rhetoric was blamed for a 145% rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Now he’s at it again

With Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail this week came the resurgence of another familiar theme as well: racist language designed to denigrate Asian-Americans.Mr Trump formally entered the 2024 race on Tuesday, ending months of will-he-won’t-he speculation and giving us the first real preview of a rematch between himself and President Joe Biden.But before entering the race officially the ex-president spent weeks, if not months, teasing his eventual campaign launch and doing what he does best: attacking his rivals on the political stage. And it is in that arena where Mr Trump has leaned into the hateful, racist rhetoric...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy