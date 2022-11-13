ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Fact check: False and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump's speeches as president, his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday was filled with false and misleading claims about a variety of topics -- from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Cotton backs Biden on shielding Saudi leader from Khashoggi lawsuit

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday voiced agreement with the Biden administration’s decision to grant sovereign immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, shielding the autocrat from a lawsuit over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. “What the administration has touted this week in granting sovereign immunity to Mohammed bin Salman…
CNN

On GPS: The Biden-Xi meeting

Fareed is joined by Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass and CNN Presidential Historian Timothy Naftali to break down the Biden-Xi meeting and the state of the US-China relationship.
Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy