ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQd9l_0j9fBpwN00

Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Bobbie Colston Farrior, 41, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Rafael Ramon Purdie.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a shooting at the Carolina Motor Inn Gillespie Street at around 11 p.m.

Deputies found Perdue with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Comments / 5

Related
cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
Bladen Journal

Saint Pauls man arrested on drug-related charges

SAINT PAULS — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple community complaints for the area of 1400 block of Old NC 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. All complaints reference the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Police: 20-year-old shot, killed in Robeson Co. dollar store parking lot

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Parkton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a dollar store parking lot Monday night. Police said just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday night Canyon Lee Locklear, 20, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell Street in Parkton.
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy