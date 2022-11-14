Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead

Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Bobbie Colston Farrior, 41, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Rafael Ramon Purdie.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a shooting at the Carolina Motor Inn Gillespie Street at around 11 p.m.

Deputies found Perdue with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.