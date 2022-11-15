Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

Carjacker turns kidnapper with 2-month-old in car 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family.

Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts. He will appear in bond court Tuesday.

The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine.

"I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for."

He was not the only one. The same car also crashed into a police car. The impact smashed an entire row of parked cars.

"All of them got hit back-to-back just because of that one collision Rouzati said.

Police say the same person that did that around 11 a.m. then ran to a parking lot next door just as a 41-year-old man was exiting his car. The person then got into that victim's car and sped away.

There was a 2-month-old child in the back seat.

The driver went about seven miles southbound, police say, and ended up crashing again near Lower Wacker Drive and Randolph.

This time the driver hit Krista Tarrien's car.

"We were at a stoplight and all of a sudden a car rammed into our car I didn't really see what was happening I didn't know if it was a medical emergency or someone had a gun and they were trying to escape," she said.

Tarrien watched as police found the uninjured child in the car.

"I just saw the officers running towards the car and they took a baby out," she said.