ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3Gnz_0j9aNTZY00

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in August 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released on Sunday, Ronaldo was asked whether United's hierarchy were trying to push him out of the club.

"Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," he said.

"Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too."

Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench.

He was then not part of the squad that faced Chelsea the following Saturday.

The 37-year-old forward, who will captain Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, said of Ten Hag: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never going to have respect for you."

After the Tottenham game, Ten Hag said that Ronaldo remained "an important player in the squad".

United said earlier on Monday that they would address Ronaldo's comments that he felt betrayed by the club and was being forced out only after establishing the full facts.

NO SUPPORT

Ronaldo said United did not support him when his daughter was taken to hospital in July. He added that the Old Trafford club doubted him and showed a lack of empathy when he did not arrive on time for pre-season training.

"I spoke with the director and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn't believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad," Ronaldo told TalkTV.

"I didn't want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn't think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. This is why I didn't go.

"I am never going to change the health of my family for a football. Now, or 10 years behind or forward."

Ronaldo added that he spent a week in hospital with his daughter and that his family struggled with everything that was happening.

GLAZERS CRITICISED

The Glazers have been criticised by United fans for not investing enough in the team, who have not won a trophy for five years. Ronaldo said he had never talked to the American owners.

"The Glazers, they don't care about the club or professional sport. Manchester (United) is a marketing club," he said.

“I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United and why I love the club.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal ... a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately.

Ronaldo added that it would be difficult for United to be at the top of the game in the next two to three years

Ronaldo's first spell was under former United manager Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013. The Portuguese said Ferguson shares his view of the club.

"He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that ... it’s because they don’t want to see, they are blind."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Daily Mail

Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres

Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
The Ringer

Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death

A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken in his full length interview with Piers Morgan about whether or not he will return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo has stated that he is fully focusing on the World Cup rather than his future. Ronaldo’s interview has already caused disappointment from the perspective of Erik Ten...
The Independent

Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move

Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about club'

Cristiano Ronaldo said he believes the Glazer family, which owns Manchester United, sees the team as a "marketing club" and that they don't care about football. The comments came during an explosive interview that first aired on Sunday in which Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he felt betrayed by Man United and had no respect for first-year manager Erik ten Hag.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy