San Jose, CA

720 citations issued, 19 cars impounded following San Jose sideshow, police say

By Bay City News
 5 days ago

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday.

In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.

VIDEO: San Jose police say new tactic helped bust massive weekend sideshow with 720+ citations

San Jose police say over 100 officers blocked in over 500 vehicles during the sideshow - a new tactic that worked "safely and effectively."

"I think it's about time for something to finally happen," said April Bringas, who lives nearby.

Bringas heard the sideshow from inside her home.

MORE: How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows

"We were up in the room watching TV and we just started hearing the tires screeching for the whole time like nonstop," said Bringas.

Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the scene, two of which were reported stolen vehicles. Officers also said they found a discarded ghost gun.

A resident also said they were car-jacked at gunpoint, according to the police department.

"Fantastic, applause to San Jose police," said one neighbor.

"I'm glad the San Jose Police Department did something," said Ahsan Iqbal, who lives nearby.

Officers tell us that 82 juvenile contact reports were made.

MORE: San Jose police issue nearly 500 citations at sideshow involving 200+ cars

"It's just frustrating because not only is it the noise, but the safety because, like, I have kids in the house and there have been times when they shot guns in the air. It doesn't make you feel safe and comfortable in your own home," said Bringas.

This is not the first time San Jose police gave out citations in a situation like this but it appears to be one of the biggest sideshow busts they've made.

"If it does prevent it from happening again or slows them down, then yes a step in the right direction," said Iqbal.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

