Pear Nova Studio celebrates 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with new faux nail collection

Chicago based luxury nail care brand Pear Nova is releasing its first collection of layovers, or luxury faux nails inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"As a boy-mom turned Marvel fanatic, I, like so many other people, fell in love with all the elements of Black Panther. From Wakanda's rich culture to female governance, I was completely inspired by their world and everything in it. In creating our first collection of layovers, I wanted to pay homage to the story that inspired so many and express the adoration I felt for Black Panther and Wakanda. I also wanted to develop a product that would make my sons proud, and I think with this collection, we've accomplished all of that and more," said Founder and CEO Rachel James.

The collection features three designs inspired by minority artists: Vibranium Claws, Wakandan Tech 101 and Rituals + Royals.