Boca Raton, FL

Over $480,000 raised at Walk to End Alzheimer's in Boca Raton

By Monica Magalhaes
 3 days ago
More than 2,000 people attended the annual Walk To End Alzheimer's event in Boca Raton Sunday.

The event's opening ceremony began at 9 a.m. and was followed by the walk.

"The walk is important to me because of my father who was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2017. I walk for him and a cure so no one has to suffer watching their loved one go through this awful disease," said Deniz Kilic, who participated in the event.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the walk raised over $480,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by the disease.

"Our family like most families has been affected with Alzheimer's. It's an insidious disease and anything we can do to stop it and help the families is important to me," said Mayor Rober S. Weinroth.

More than 52,000 people in Palm Beach County are living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, memory and behavior.

For questions and more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

