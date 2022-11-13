Police shut down the 'Bones and All' Milan red carpet after a large crowd of Timothée Chalamet fans caused safety concerns, report says

Read full article on original website
msn.com
Timothée Chalamet dons a grey sweater at Bones And All photocall
Timothée Chalamet cut a trendy figure as he attended the photocall for his latest film, Bones And All, at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome on Saturday. The actor, 26, had dressed to impress in a grey sweater featuring black-and-white heart motifs, which he combined with a pair of black leather trousers.
Timothée Chalamet Goes Grunge in a Two-Toned Vivienne Westwood Sweater and Glossy Black Leather Boots at ‘Bones and All’ Photocall
Timothée Chalamet attended the “Bones and All” photocall at Hotel De La Ville in Rome today. The charming star rolling up to the photo op with shades on in an edgy Vivienne Westwood sweatshirt and black leather footwear. The fashionable thespian’s look was comprised of a black and white heart crew neck with fitted glossy leather trousers that made for a grungy addition that played into his grungy appearance. Chalamet strung a pearl bone choker around his neck, a Westwood staple, and wore Cartier rings to match. When it came to shoes, the “Call Me By Your Name” star’s footwear was instantly streamlined...
Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos
Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Harry Styles' dating life seems to be in full swing, despite the drama and scandal surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. A former nanny who worked for her and her lover Jason Sudeikis recently exposed the 38-year-old actress-turned-director. The nanny made several claims about how she cheated on Jason and how...
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details
Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
In Style
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
Shakira Seen For 1st Time Since Ex Gerard Pique Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend After His Game: Photos
Shakira looked cool and casual in a Barcelona hoodie as she wrapped her arms around her son Milan, 9, at his soccer game.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson share glowing 'Glass Onion' red carpet moment
Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson had a glowing moment as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery" in Los Angeles on Monday. The two were photographed together smiling in sparkling looks. Hudson dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown from Elie...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Blackfishing Allegations: “Sad And Weird”
The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the foundation she uses on her IG Story in an attempt to shut down the haters. She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Charlize Theron's motherhood journey began in 2012 when she adopted her daughter Jackson, 10. Three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress expanded her family again, adopting her younger daughter August, 7, in 2015. The star opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about her decision to adopt and shared...
In Style
Channing Tatum and His Abs Are Back in the New 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
In a coincidence that was surely not planned at all, Warner Bros. shared the new trailer for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike's Last Dance — on the same day that GQ released its new cover with Zoë Kravitz. While the actress does touch on her relationship with Tatum, she doesn't mention this specific film, which will close out the Magic Mike saga with a trip across the pond.
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Blake Lively Reminds Us Pregnancy Style Doesn't Have to be Matronly During a Rare Night Out in NYC
Blake Lively got in touch with her Gossip Girl roots during a rare night out in New York City with a friend, and the soon-to-be mom of four looked stylish as ever as she walked the streets of her old stomping grounds with her baby bump on display. With her blonde tresses in loose waves, the A Simple Favor actress wore a slinky black slip dress, knee-high black boots, a chic gray cardigan, and a crossbody phone purse with a delicate chain strap — see the photos HERE. Lively is known to push the barriers of pregnancy fashion, opting to dress as...
Zoë Kravitz Covers GQ Men Of The Year Issue
Yasssss Zoe Kravitz! You know you a baddie when you get the cover of GQ’s Men Of The Year issue…. Zoe Kravitz Talks Directing, Divorce And Dating Channing Tatum In GQ Cover Story. Today GQ unveiled Zoë Kravitz as the second of three cover stars on its annual Men...
dexerto.com
Julia Fox stunned by TikToker’s viral “skin tape” anti-aging hack
Actress and model Julia Fox was quite impressed with one TikToker’s viral anti-aging hack using tape to hold her face up at night – but commenters weren’t here for it. TikTok is home to a haven of fashion and beauty tricks. However, some of these so-called ‘hacks’ are a bit more complicated than others… and some are downright confusing.
