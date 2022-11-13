Read full article on original website
1968 Dodge Charger Hellephant Is For Sale
You might remember in the past we’ve profiled this 1968 Dodge Charger with a Hellephant crate engine called Dumbo. It’s the kind of ride we dream of putting in our garage, and so do a lot of people. Your chance to grab it is coming since the build will be auctioned off at the Mecum auction in Las Vegas this November 10-12.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
Bid To Win This Restored 1957 Chevrolet Restomod at Carlisle Auctions
Now you can get behind the wheel of this American icon. Chevrolet once had a car that was unlike anything else on the road in either its own time or ours. Something that would astonish classic car enthusiasts for decades and force their competition into a constant game of cat and mouse. That model was called the Chevy Bel Air and, though other brands would soon follow with similar design qualities, it was truly iconic for its time. Here’s an example of exactly how gum was able to conquer the market and make one of America’s most highly sought after automobiles in the process.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
1973 Plymouth Satellite Found In The Woods
It’s a rustic car graveyard. Every now and then an enthusiast will come across a car that seems practically built for classic automotive enthusiasts. One brand that truly embodies that dedication to design is Mopar, a manufacturing company known for their high powered muscle cars. Plymouth is probably one of the best brands under the Mopar umbrella, despite being a little more obscure, and this particular car is a great example of that.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Features A Hellcat V-8-Rivaling Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Will It Win Over Purists?
The writing's on the wall, folks! The reign of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end! With the EV space filling up with high-performance cars from Porsche, Tesla, and others, it's time to face the cruel reality! Even Dodge has taken the plunge now, which is a hard pill to swallow because it was single-handedly keeping the "no replacement for displacement" momentum going all these years. Many people who have always preferred internal combustion engines are unhappy about this shift. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems unfazed by the scenario and is quite convinced that nothing will stop this change. He is prepared to "crash the party and do it differently than everybody else", and the Dodge Daytona SRT EV Concept is proof of that. It's still refreshing to see a CEO who isn't afraid to take risks and innovate, even in the face of criticism. With that much confidence, even purists and Mopar fans who are already skeptical and sad about the end of ICE-powered cars might have to change their minds about the muscle EV. But, there is also that nudging question: Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT survive the market?
1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe Shows Its Patina After Wash
It’s been a while since this vintage Chevy car has been washed. We all love classic cars that can still run and drive even after multiple decades of living life to the fullest extent. However, even as car enthusiasts, there comes a point where most people end up calling it quits on a specific vehicle because it’s simply too old. However, this particular team of enthusiasts decided there was no limit of what they were capable of. As for this 1951 Chevy, it’s likely there’s a lot more in store for this outgoing vintage automobile. So what all went into making this car nearly as beautiful as the day that it rolled off the factory floor?
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Two Ultra Rare Mustangs Rescued From Auction
Coding is the name of the game for Mustangs and this guy just hit the jackpot. As car people, barn finds and impromptu auctions can be some of the most fun and sought after things on our bucket lists. You practically can’t find a car guy who doesn’t have some wild story about a muscle car(or any sort of vehicle) that he or a friend fell in love with as a kid. Over time that initial attraction turns into driven longing eventually culminating at a point where the enthusiast gets their opportunity. That’s exactly what happened here as one man found himself in new ownership of two incredibly rare and unique Ford Mustangs.
Duo Saves 1952 Chevy
Chevrolet automobiles from the 1950s are some of the most iconic vehicles to ever hit the American market. Throughout their time, they boasted a very unique style which is unlike anything built since. It makes sense, everyone these days likes looking at cars that reflect design cues of the 1960s and ‘70s but 1950s we’re an era in design that could be regarded as a spur of the moment type idea. This particular car is a great showcase of those ideas, the only problem being it has been sitting in a barn for years.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
Five Custom Muscle Cars Dyno For The Win
These guys are ready to find out who has got the most power. Horsepower and torque figures can sometimes feel like all anybody ever talks about these days, especially in the classic car community. Models like the ‘Cuda or Charger are idols for Mopar fans with Mustangs, Firebirds, and Camaros in seemingly constant competition with each other. With all of this in mind many competitive events have sprung up to fan the flame between the automobiles. One such event is the ever incredible dyno contest.
Shelby Wipes The Floor With McLaren
If you haven’t noticed, Mustangs have been getting pretty fast recently. Their performance in the past could be described as subjective but nowadays almost everyone agrees that these are some of the best bang for buck performance cars out there today. One model which is particularly good at showing that off is the Shelby GT500 , a car wash suitable for dedicated tractors racing pants. Don’t believe it? Just look at how this race went between the Shelby and one of the world's fastest super cars.
This Ram Is the Cheapest New 2022 4×4 Half-Ton Truck in America
Here it is, the cheapest half-ton pickup with four-wheel drive you can buy in 2022. The post This Ram Is the Cheapest New 2022 4×4 Half-Ton Truck in America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
