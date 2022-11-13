When you think about Wendy's, that popular but perennial runner-up in the American fast-food world, what's the first foodstuff that comes to mind? Is it the arterial assault that is the Baconator? Is it the nearly perfect Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich? Is it the chili or the baked potato, two decidedly less common fast food menu items that are nonetheless staples at Wendy's? Or is it the Frosty? If so, you're far from alone. While sure, maybe McDonald's really does have the best french fries in fast food, maybe In-N-Out's burgers reign supreme, and yes, it can be hard to beat the prices at Jack in the Box (here's looking at you, tacos!), when it comes to a frozen treat, the Wendy's Frosty really is hard to beat.

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO