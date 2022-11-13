25 Mouth-Watering Gifts for Foodies That Are All $50 or Less

So, you've got a foodie on your holiday shopping list and you don't know what to get them? While the most obvious answer is something they can eat, food isn't the only answer. Chef-worthy pots and pans, pretty dining ware, and elegant hosting staples all make perfect presents, too, guaranteed to put a smile on your favorite foodie's face.

And while you're probably thinking these will cost you a pretty penny, think again. Turns out, you don't have to drain your savings to get them the aforementioned cookware and entertaining essentials. There are plenty of thoughtful, high-quality gifts for foodies that are well under $50 that'll leave them glowing.

Whether they're a pro chef trying to up their game, an at-home barista who spends more time on coffee than cooking, or a social butterfly who's seemingly always hosting, here are the best, budget-friendly gifts for foodies to give this season.

Gift for foodies that are all $50 or less

Cooking gifts

Hedley & Bennet, Oven Mitts — $30.00

Diehard chefs will know Hedley & Bennet for its trendy aprons that turn any meal into a fashion statement. While its beloved aprons and smocks are pricier (normally $100+), its kitchen accessories are just as snazzy and less expensive. These pretty quilted oven mitts add a pop of color to any cooking space while protecting hands from hot baking trays and roasting pans. You can even complete the set with matching chef’s towels and pot holders if you really want to treat them.

Our Place, Grill Press — $40.00

For the friend who won’t shut up about their Always Pan (rightfully so, I mean, it’s awesome), get ’em a matching grill press. The enameled cast iron accessory is perfect for getting a restaurant-quality sear right at home. And it’s available in the same candy colors as the pan, so you can get matchy-matchy with it.

"From Scratch" by Fiona Weir Walmsley — $35.00

This gorgeous new cookbook is a treat for those who want to get back to basics in the kitchen. Featuring more than 200 delicious recipes, it’s all about making things from scratch, swapping packaged foods with your own homemade essentials. From staples like mayo and yogurt (yes, really), to more complex dishes, like ice cream and bacon jam, Walmsley’s book is a delight and a fun challenge for home chef’s who want to level up their cooking game a bit.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Hand Mixer — $30.00

We’re enamored with Drew Barrymore’s beautiful cooking and dining collection aptly named Beautiful, and it’s full of affordable goodies the foodie in your life will eat up. High on our list is this powerful hand mixer that makes blending mashed potatoes, whipped cream, and cookie dough a piece of cake. Other suggestions? This convenient Immersion Blender ($35) that’s superb for soups and stews, or this Touchscreen Toaster ($44) that’s practically a work of art. All under $50, might we add.

Sur La Table, Professional Carbon Steel Wok — $30.00

Originally $45, now $30

Plot twist: You don’t have to drop $$$ on professional grade cookware. This hardy, carbon steel wok is a dream for stir-frying and sautéing, heating meat and veggies evenly without ever getting them stuck to the pan. It’s safe for all stove types, too, but the real star of the show is the price tag.

Hawkins NY, Measuring Cups — $48.00

Simple. Chic. Sophisticated. That’s what these gold measuring cups are. And they come in a cute cotton bag, so you don’t even have to wrap them. Just pop ’em in your favorite baker’s stocking or under the tree as a sweet treat.

Drink gifts

W&P, Crystal Cocktail Ice Tray — $25.00

For the at-home mixologist who’s always seems to know your signature drink, these art deco-inspired ice cube trays are a must. Each cube rounds out at a whopping 2.5-inches, turning any cocktail into a work of art without watering it down. We’ll cheers to that.

Blume, Milk Frother — $25.00

If they’re less bartender and more barista, this pink milk frother will bring their brew routine some comfort and joy. The rechargeable frother foam-ifies drinks in seconds via two detachable whisks that make clean-up easy breezy. Their caffeine habit will thank you.

Daysie, Organic Syrup Trio — $42.00

No beverage cart should go without these mouth-watering simple syrups from Daysie. Made with organic wildflower honey and cane sugar, they’re seriously the sweetest way to glow-up coffee, tea, and mocktails. This nifty trio includes three of the brand’s best-selling flavors—including Madagascar Vanilla, Coconut Almond, and Salted Caramel—that taste good in everything. Even sweeter, 2.1 percent of the brand’s profits go supporting women entrepreneurs, making it a gift that keeps on giving.

Clevr Blends, Mocha Superlatte — $28.00

Clevr Blends’ super lattes are so dang good, it’s no wonder they’ve landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list two years in a row now. The brand just launched its latest delicious latte that’ll have you skipping the Starbucks run for good. Its Mocha Superlatte is the functional beverage you’ll welcome into your morning routine with open arms, since it wakes you up sans crash. Makes for a great gift or a “treat yourself” moment.

Portrait Coffee, Toni Blend — $15.00

Nobody will be upset to find a bag of coffee under their tree, especially when that bag is filled with deep, chocolately goodness and heavenly aromas. This blend from Portrait Coffee, a Black-owned roaster in Atlanta, ticks off both those boxes, and more. Inspired by the beloved author Toni Morrison, “Toni” is nutty, sweet, and beautifully bold.

Crate & Barrel, French Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler — $40.00

A bottle of wine is a go-to gift, so this year switch it up with a wine cooler, like this one from Crate & Barrel. The luxe marble column looks good on any counter top and doubles as an elegant vase when it’s not being used. When it is chilling wine, however, expect perfectly cooled pour after pour.

Edible gifts

Momofuku, Super Spicy Pack — $45.00

Behold: the best ramen noodles your giftees will ever put in their mouths, only spicier. Momofuku’s spicy soy noodles are out of this world and will make you rethink instant ramen for good. This pack also includes the brand’s intensely delicious Ghost Pepper Chili Crunch, Extra Spicy Chili Crunch, and a jar of the Spicy Seasoned Salt, making it a must-have for heat lovers.

Haven's Kitchen, Stir-Fry & Simmer Kit — $39.00

Is there a better gift than a one-pan dinner? We think not, which is why we’re giving everyone our list these sauce quartets from Haven’s Kitchen. Perfectly portioned in reusable packets, they make stir-frying and sautéing a total no-brainer. Just add your favorite veggies and proteins, drizzle in the sauce, and enjoy. It’s so easy, and makes gifting that much simpler, too.

18 Chestnuts, Plant-Based Soup Trio — $40.00

Soup season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with a soup-y gift. Friends and family will love curling up with a bowl of tangy Red Pepper Pomodoro, slightly sweet Butternut Squash Pear, or decadent Asparagus Shiitake. All are plant-based, gluten-free, and ready to eat in minutes—the perfect winter present that’ll warm their hearts and their bellies.

Chef's Life, Ultimate Trio Gift Box — $50.00

Restaurant-quality meals start with a restaurant-quality cooking oil, which is exactly what come in this gift box. There’s an oil for finishing, and oil for frying, and even an oil for blending—all of which are clearly labelled so they’ll know exactly when to use them. They taste scrumptious, too, and come packed in the neatest white box so you don’t have to worry about wrapping.

Hosting gifts

Anthropogie, Agate Cake Slicer + Knife Set — $48.00

They’ll be the life of the party when they break out this dazzling cake cutting kit from Anthropologie. Each adorned with a piece of amethyst agate, they’re equal parts pretty and functional, bound to get some “ooohs” and “ahhhs” at your next celebration.

Pottery Barn, Moroccan Handcrafted Recycled Drinking Glasses (Set of 6) — $48.00

From dinner with friends to everyday use, these drinking glasses can do it all—and will look good doing it. Made from recycled hand-blown glass, they’re a dainty upgrade from the pint glasses your loved one has been collecting since college. Available in clear, blue, olive, and amber.

Sur La Table, Olivewood Cheese Knife Set — $40.00

For the host who always, always, always starts a party with a charcuterie. It features two cheese knives and a serving fork that make slicing and spreading easy peasy. And they nest in the prettiest olivewood board that doubles as a cheese plate come party time.

Coton Colors by Laura Johnston, Oyster Half Dozen Platter — $25.00

The world is literally their oyster with this playful platter by Coton Colors. It’s designed specifically for serving oysters (or clams!) on the half-shell, with room for a bowl of mignonette sauce or lemon wedges in the middle. It’s sea-riously good.

West Elm, Sway Platter — $36.00

Originally $45, now $36

Bye bye, boring white china. Whether it’s a formal Thanksgiving dinner or a casual family meal, this fun platter will liven up any tablescape. Looks aside, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe, making prep and clean-up that much easier.

Snacking stuffers

Kyoot, Raspberry Pink Pepper Dark Chocolate (Pack of 3) — $12.00

Warning: Buying this chocolate as a gift comes with the risk of wanting to save it for yourself. This indulgent Belgian dark chocolate is the stuff of dreams, amplified with a smidge of spice from tangy raspberries and pink pepper. Your giftee will love it… if it makes it to them, of course.

Fishwife, 2022 Limited-Edition Trio — $36.00

ICYMI: Tinned fish is the new black. Like, seriously—it’s exploded, specifically Fishwife’s tinned fish, and for very good reason. It’s convenient, sustainably-sourced, female-founded, and really tasty, especially when spread on crackers or served with olives. This limited-edition trio features three savory tins your giftee will be pleased to find in their stockings: Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp Smoked Salmon, Rainbow Trout Jerky Gems, and Campfire Cod. Yum.

Wandel, Chocolate Chip Cinnamon Sugar Bites — $10.00

Wandel is like if cake and biscotti hooked up and had a baby. It’s inspired by traditional, twice-baked Jewish mandel bread that’s kinda like a cookie but softer. And it’s freakin’ delicious. These chocolate chip/cinnamon sugar bites make the perfect stocking stuffer and an even more perfect snack for munching on the go. And if you want even more deliciousness, there’s flavors like lemon poppyseed, gingerbread, and dark chocolate/sea salt. SLURP.

Zach & Zoe, Raw Wildflower Honey with Lemon — $12.00

Be it drizzled over yogurt, poured into tea, or eaten by the spoonful, a jar of honey goes a long way. This one is sourced directly in the U.S. and is sweetened with a touch of lemon for a zesty bite. Target also sells raspberry and matcha flavorings, too, if that’s more your speed.

Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Gift Guides, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.