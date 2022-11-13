ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Why Are We So Obsessed With True Crime?

By John Popham
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUekX_0j9N2RfV00
Photo: Getty Images

The recent release of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has brought serial killers back into the spotlight, but while the series was met with online controversy , it is a part of the ever-growing true crime genre that has consumed half of the country .

While the public's obsession with stories about murderers, abusers, and kidnappers seems like a recent trend, it's really just the newest evolution in a long history of how the media covers crime. Sarah Marshall , host of You’re Wrong About podcast, gave the case of Jack the Ripper as an example of how true crime has been around since at least the late 1800's.

“The existence of criticism of true crime and the idea that people are being a little bit ghoulish and what often seems as fandom, is as far as I can tell, as old as media,” said Marshall. “As well as criticism, the knowledge that people want this. People will buy your newspaper if it says ‘Horrid Murder’ on it. Which just makes sense.”

“Why do you say it make sense?” asked guest Michael Hobbes . “What does that mean to you?

The host explained that murder draws attention because it is scary, and scary things are interesting. There is also a desire for self-preservation, a “how did this happen and how can I stop it from happening to me” type of thing.

Hobbes added he thinks true crime stories are easier to digest because they mostly follow a simple pattern. Listeners or viewers do not need to be fully engaged in every detail to understand what is going on.

“It’s sort of easier on your brain, its less like doing jumping jacks mentally, to watch something you know exactly what the components are going to be,” said Hobbes. “Partly some of these grisly true crime stories sort of fulfill that purpose. There is a bad person, and he killed a bunch of innocent people, and he’s bad, we arrested him, and he’s going to pay. That is sort of comforting.”

Marshall also touched on why the grislier crimes are covered to death (pun intended) by the true crime community. It’s because in reality, open and shut murder cases are boring. Consumers want mystery, misdirects, and cases that sound like they came from the greatest minds in Hollywood.

“Like it’s interesting, in that these people are interesting, and their lives are interesting,” she said. “In terms of a murder where you’re like ‘Oh my god the mayor’s daughter was caught on the security camera!’ That doesn’t happen as often as law and order behaves as if it does.”

Listen to “ Hunting Serial Killers with Michael Hobbes ” to hear the full conversation about humanity’s obsession with true crime as well as a discussion on whether or not serial killers are going extinct . Find You’re Wrong About , a podcast about people and events that are misunderstood, on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

Sisters act together in Hallmark movies

Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley WilliamsTIBRINA HOBSON/WIREIMAGE. Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams are biological sisters. You might have seen them act in separate Hallmark movies. It is rare to see them act together in the same movie. However, it has happened.
toofab.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Father, Soap Legend John Aniston, Dead at 89

"I'll love you til the end of time." Jennifer Aniston’s father, actor and soap opera legend John Aniston, passed away at age 89 on Friday, November 11th. The "Friends" actress confirmed the news in a statement Monday morning on Instagram, alongside a picture of him holding her as a baby, followed by a series of photos of them through different stages of life.
bookpage.com

Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
iHeartRadio

Soulja Boy Vows To Make His Own Social Media App After Slamming Elon Musk

Soulja Boy has joined the chorus of critics who are not happy with the way Elon Musk has been running Twitter lately. In a series of tweets sent on Friday, November 11, the innovative artist expressed his thoughts about the social media app under Musk's new leadership. It's safe to say Soulja Boy isn't a fan so far. He questioned Musk's methods after the new owner implemented unusual practices like charging $8 (brought down from $20) for verification through Twitter Blue and giving blue checkmarks to any random account who pays.
92.3 WCOL

Scotty McCreery Reflects On Sweetest Moments With Wife & Son In Music Video

Scotty McCreery debuted a sentimental new music video that chronicles his early stages of fatherhood in the sweetest way. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child in the early morning hours of October 24. They introduced their newborn son, Merrick Avery McCreery, in a heartwarming Instagram post: “Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God🙌🏼🙏🏼” The McCreery’s son is named in honor of Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy