ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

'She's Had Enough': Kevin Costner's Wife Warns Him To Quit 'Yellowstone' OR ELSE

Cash cow Kevin Costner may be rustling up lots of dough as his modern-day Western series Yellowstone makes its fifth-season debut on November 13, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has told him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Oscar winner, 67, was doubtful of the show's success when it launched in 2018, but with 10 million viewers it is now a TV mainstay, and while he films for months in Montana, 48-year-old handbag designer Christine is alone in Los Angeles with sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Will Beth Dutton Die?

From staring down an unidentified urn to Caroline Warner’s unrelenting wrath, is Yellowstone Season 5 setting up Beth Dutton‘s death? Or will she truly outlive everything she loves?. The Dutton daughter told us as much multiple times throughout Yellowstone‘s first four seasons. And thanks to the indominable performance...
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Collider

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons

The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
People

Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last

"It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn't bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most," Christine and Kody's daughter Truely said in this week's episode of Sister Wives Christine Brown and Kody Brown's youngest child, Truely, is opening up about her parents' separation for the first time. As Sister Wives fans know, the former couple had planned to hold out on telling their 12-year-old daughter about their separation. But other Brown family members — including Kody's children with the other wives — knew about the...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy