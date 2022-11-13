Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton Was Ignored at a Birthday Party When No One Noticed Her, Royal Butler Recalls
Kate Middleton's one of the faces of the royal family and known everywhere she goes. But a former butler is revealing there was one affair where no one recognized her.
Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ after calling his tell-all book Spare in a dig over his lower Royal position
PRINCE Harry’s book title Spare has been slammed as a “pathetic” dig at the Royal Family. It refers to him as the “spare” to heir brother William. An expert said: “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”. Commentators say it...
It’s ‘Unlikely’ Meghan Markle Would Give Prince Harry ‘a Second Look’ If He Wasn’t a Prince, Says Royal Expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018. They appear to be in love, but one royal expert believes Meghan would not have chosen Harry if he wasn't a prince.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
The Palace Just Banned These Details About Kate Middleton From Being Shared Again
Call it a Kensington Palace crackdown! There's information that fans have always gotten about the Princess of Wales but now the palace has decided not share it anymore.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Stuns Royalists, Comes to Meghan Markle's Defense Over Uvalde "Stunt"
When Queen Elizabeth II died back in September, we knew that the royal family would be entering a period of upheaval. But we didn’t know that so much would change so rapidly for the members of the Windsor clan. Take, for example, the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate...
Why Prince Harry Was ‘Banned’ From Meghan Markle’s Recent Interview, According to Royal Correspondent
Find out what a royal expert is claiming about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Variety and Prince Harry being "banned" from speaking with publication.
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet
When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Princess Diana Once Said King Charles Never Gave Her Credit for Growth as a Royal: ‘My Goodness, I’ve Had to Grow’
Princess Diana once opened up about her experience becoming a royal. And she confessed she felt she never got "any credit for growth" from King Charles and the royal family.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
Queen Elizabeth II Knew Camilla Parker Bowles Being Named Queen Consort Was Going to Be ‘Contentious’
Camilla Parker Bowles, was named queen consort when Queen Elizabeth II died — which is exactly what Her Majesty wanted to happen.
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Could Not Wed Until the Queen Mother Died: ‘She … Disapproved of Camilla’
King Charles allegedly would not have made Camilla Parker Bowles his bride if The Queen Mother were still alive.
Comments / 1