numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) available for Trail Blazers on Tuesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is active for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a three game absence, Nurkic will make his return on Tuesday night. In a matchup against a Spurs' team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Nurkic to score 35.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Brogdon appears closer to a potential return after Boston's guard was held out for three games with right ankle inflammation. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes against a Hawks' team ranked eighth in defensive rating if Brogdon is inactive.
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson is considered day-to-day after he was held out on Tuesday with a foot contusion. Expect Larry Nance Jr. to see more minutes versus a Memphis unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop playing bench role for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop will come off the bench after Tre Jones was picked as Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 177.2 minutes this season, Bates-Diop is producing 0.85 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (knee) available for season debut Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bertans will be available to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games due to right knee effusion. Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out for the Mavericks and JaVale McGee (neck) remains unavailable, so Bertans could see some minutes off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/16/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out again on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (health protocols) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Hyland remains in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Knicks on Wednesday. Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable, while Nikola Jokic has been ruled out after entering health protocols.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (illness) ruled out for Portland's Tuesday contest against Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Winslow will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. Look for Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Little's projection includes 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
