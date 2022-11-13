Read full article on original website
Melody Shari Addresses ‘Disrespectful’ Comment Destiny Payton Made to Miss Van on LAMH
Melody Shari’s fallout with Destiny Payton played out on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Shari fell out with a couple of friends while filming the show. In fact, Melody’s feud with LaTisha Scott began during the show’s first season. The women clashed due to Martell Holt accusing Marsau Scott of cheating with “20 different women.” This led to LaTisha confronting Melody. The conversation became very tense. And LaTisha clapped back by taunting Melody about Martell’s longtime affair with Arionne Curry. LaTisha and Melody haven’t been on good terms since. Since Miss Wanda may have worsened things by interjecting herself into the feud, it’s doubtful that there is any chance that LaTisha and Melody can be on good terms ever again.
Marsau Scott Claps Back After LAMH Viewer is Critical of the Way LaTisha Scott Speaks
Marsau Scott has no problem checking LAMH fans on social media. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans have been very vocal on social media amid the current season. This isn’t surprising since a lot of drama has been taking place. Marsau Scott and Martell Holt nearly came to blows. This went down at Destiny Payton’s MaDonni reopening event. What led to the blowup was Miss Wanda questioning the paternity of the youngest Holt kid on social media. Melody Shari confronted Wanda about this at the event. After they got into it and Wanda tried to run up on Melody, Martell shielded Melody. Marsau and Martell then exchanged words and things almost got violent.
RHOP Recap: Candiace Gets Even with Ashley + Producers Preview Chaos Between Wendy & Mia
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Candiace and Ashley continue to clash at Wendy’s burn session. After Ashley makes more messy accusations about Chris, Candiace claps back. She accuses Michael of being a client of a male escort he allegedly orally pleases. Ashley accuses Candiace of deflecting. And she tells her that karma always comes back around.
RHOP Drama: Peter Thomas Calls out Wendy Osefo + Mia Thornton Throws Plenty of Shade
“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo said that fans needed to pay close attention to the current season. She’s not in a good place with Robyn Dixon or Gizelle Bryant. Last season, Gizelle questioned if Wendy got work done due to cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo. Wendy and Eddie denied that there is any truth to the rumors. And Robyn and Wendy’s friendship went left after Robyn wasn’t spared from Wendy’s clap backs. So Robyn has labeled Wendy as a fake friend. She also said that she has no plans to invite Wendy to her and Juan Dixon’s wedding.
Bambi Responds After LHHATL Fan Says She May Be Enjoying Momma Dee & Scrappy’s Beef
Scrappy clashed with Momma Dee over her disrespect of his marriage to Bambi. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Scrappy is completely frustrated with Momma Dee. On the current season, Momma Dee’s social media antics have caused tension between Scrappy and Bambi. In fact, Bambi accused Momma Dee of befriending Scrappy’s exes out of spite. Momma Dee is close to Shay Johnson. So after Shay gave birth to her daughter, Momma Dee told her supporters that she is the child’s glam mother. She also appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami” to film scenes with Shay. And she said that she wishes Scrappy would have married Shay. These actions have resulted in Bambi feeling very disrespected by her mother-in-law.
RHOP Husband Chris Bassett Explains Why He Has No Plans to Sue Gizelle Bryant
Chris Bassett isn’t happy about the accusations he’s been targeted with. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is furious about the accusations that have been made about Chris Bassett during the current season. Gizelle Bryant accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable. She alleged that talking to him alone in her dressing room at the reunion was just bad optics. However, she only made the claims after Ashley Darby’s comments. Ashley said that Chris replied to her Instagram Story. At the time, she had just posted about partying with friends. Chris replied to tell her she should have partied at the hotel he works. Regardless of the innocence behind Chris’ response, Ashley felt Chris’ actions were weird. She later accused Chris of getting flirty with one of her friends.
Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors
Angela Simmons’ love life was a hot topic on GUHH. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons has been open about her personal life on the show for years now. One of the hardest moments of her life was the murder of Sutton Tennyson. Sutton was Angela’s fiance and her son’s father. Angela was completely devastated. And she questioned how she would be able to make the transition to single motherhood. Luckily, Angela was able to have a strong support system to help her process the massive loss. As a result of such a traumatic incident, Angela wasn’t comfortable with jumping back into dating. Interestingly enough, fans continued to think that Angela would end up with either Bow Wow or Romeo Miller when it is all said and done.
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Rok & Krystal Aren’t Feeling Ceaser’s Ultimatum
On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Rok and Krystal are still upset about the ultimatum Ceaser gave them. They don’t think they are making money off the Black Ink brand by owning their own tattoo shop. In fact, Krystal says they still tattoo their notable clients at Black Ink. So it’s insulting that Ceaser said he is owed a percentage of their profits.
LHHATL Recap: Scrappy Is Tired of Momma Dee Bashing Bambi + Kendra & Meda Clash, Again
On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” the cast comes together to discuss all of the drama that unfolded during the season. Joc and Kendra haven’t been able to enjoy their time as newlyweds thanks to accusations made by Spice’s friend Meda. During part 1 of the reunion, Meda’s receipts are discussed. After Kendra doubted the authenticity of the text messages she printed out. So Meda shows up to the reunion with her phone instead. Chaos ensues, too.
