Chris Bassett isn’t happy about the accusations he’s been targeted with. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is furious about the accusations that have been made about Chris Bassett during the current season. Gizelle Bryant accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable. She alleged that talking to him alone in her dressing room at the reunion was just bad optics. However, she only made the claims after Ashley Darby’s comments. Ashley said that Chris replied to her Instagram Story. At the time, she had just posted about partying with friends. Chris replied to tell her she should have partied at the hotel he works. Regardless of the innocence behind Chris’ response, Ashley felt Chris’ actions were weird. She later accused Chris of getting flirty with one of her friends.

