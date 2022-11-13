Read full article on original website
🏈 K-State's Cheatum Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – After tallying five tackles and his first interception of the season to help Kansas State earn a 31-3 victory at Baylor, senior safety Drake Cheatum has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is the first honor for...
🏀 K-State's Johnson Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fifth-year senior Keyontae Johnson was honored as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his triumphant return to college basketball last week. Johnson, who missed nearly two years due to a medical emergency while playing at Florida, started both games for...
Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon
MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
Man critically injured in Kansas apartment building fire has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A man critically injured in an apartment building fire November 10 identified as 42-year-old Brandon J. Harries of Topeka has died, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Just after 8p.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE...
Kan. teen arrested for allegedly choking girl with phone cord
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen in connection with a incident at school in Manhattan. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Kan. deputies find bags of cocaine during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just after 5p.m. Nov. 11, sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Journey near 162nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal substances and drug paraphernalia. Deputies located 26 individually packaged bags of cocaine and other assorted drugs and paraphernalia.
