MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.

COUNCIL GROVE, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO