ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Dua Lipa Addresses Rumors She's Performing At The World Cup In Qatar

By Rebekah Gonzalez
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqZ2Z_0j9N1eIh00
Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is clearing up any rumors about a performance at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share a quick but meaningful statement .

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar ," she started. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform."

While dispelling these rumors, Dua made sure to make her political stance known amid the news of FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) making huge profits while the migrant workers building the state-of-art stadium for their event continue to face abuse and exploitation.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," she said before signing off with, "One love, Dua x."

Amnesty International has released a report detailing the specific ways workers from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal who are seeking work in Qatar to escape poverty and unemployment are being exploited while working to build the World Cup stadiums. Workers have spoken out about illegal recruitment fees, bad living conditions, lies about their salary, delayed payments, forced labor, and more. For more context about the unfair treatment of migrant workers in Qatar check out Amnesty.org and the resources on Wikipedia's " 2022 FIFAF World Cup controversies" page .

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 20th to December 18th.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material’

Pakistan has banned Saim Sadiq’s critically-acclaimed film Joyland, saying that it contains “highly objectionable material”.Joyland is a fictional story set in Lahore about a middle-class family in which a wheelchair-bound yet severe patriarch rules over his two sons and daughters-in-law. He wants his kids to give him grandchildren, but that all changes when his younger son Haider falls in love with Biba, an intersex dancer who he works for.The film, which also happens to be Pakistan’s official entry for the 2023 Oscars, was granted a certificate allowing it to be screened by the Pakistani authorities in August this year....
The Atlantic

The Petulant King

A difficult labor—30 hours!—and someone has to make the terrible decision. Right there in a Buckingham Palace bedroom, with mother and child etherized upon the table, deft hands make the cut, the unwilling baby is tugged out—and it’s done. A boy! Clever girl. To sleep, to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Channel crossings deal ‘throwing red meat’ to those troubled by migration – Khan

The Mayor of London has said he is concerned the new multimillion-pound deal with France to curb Channel crossings is “throwing red meat” to people troubled by migration.Sadiq Khan told Times Radio the UK Government’s “tough rhetoric” was “clearly not working by itself”, and that paying more money and putting more boots on the ground would not make much of a difference.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly declined to specify a target on how much the deal with France on migrants could cut crossing numbers but defended the scale of spending to tackle the issue.Reacting to the deal, Mr Khan said: “My...
touristmeetstraveler.com

World’s Longest Luxury River Cruise Launches In India Next Year

Antara Luxury River Cruises is launching the world’s longest luxury river cruise, Ganga Vilas Cruise, in January next year. The ship will set sail from Varanasi for a 50-day cruise covering 4,000 miles. Meanwhile, the cruise offers the chance to explore much of India in a relaxed and luxurious way. Read on to find out more about the world’s longest luxury river cruise, launching January 10.
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy