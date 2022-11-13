Read full article on original website
Hays community guide production underway; entry deadline approaching
Development of the Hays Chamber’s 2023 Community Guide is underway, with a deadline for entry of Nov. 21. Set for release during the chamber’s annual awards banquet, the 12,000 printed booklets will help Ellis County residents and visitors find the many unique events and locations in the area.
International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center
Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
📷Restaurant shows off some Great Bend pride
Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend added welcoming Great Bend art outside their restaurant at 619 Main Street.
kosu.org
This city in Kansas really conserves its water, but that still might not be enough to survive
HAYS, Kansas — This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer.
KDHE: 24 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category last week the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several...
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
La Crosse hosts annual Old-Fashioned Christmas
LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will once again host the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the museum complex in La Crosse. Visitors can browse the five unique museums beautifully decorated for the holidays: the...
Hays BOE gets first looks at new high school, Roosevelt renovations
Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
UPDATE: NWS predicts additional 1-2 inches of snow in some areas
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hays and Ellis County until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported. There is a 40 percent chance of continued snow through the afternoon, with accumulation of up to 2 inches possible. The daytime high is expected to be 32 Monday,...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 14, 2022)
Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and head men's coach Mark Johnson have their first shows of the year. Tiger Talk airs at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
🏈 Five Tigers named to 2022 All-MIAA team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday. The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a three-time All-MIAA...
Hays PD Activity Log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Hays Police Department responded to 103 calls from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
🤼♂️ FHSU's Henry named MIAA Wrestler of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native earned the honor after picking up four bonus-point wins and a second-place finish at the Dakota Wesleyan Open over the weekend (Nov. 12).
