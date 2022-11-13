ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center

Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
KDHE: 24 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category last week the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several...
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan

More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
La Crosse hosts annual Old-Fashioned Christmas

LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will once again host the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the museum complex in La Crosse. Visitors can browse the five unique museums beautifully decorated for the holidays: the...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
🏈 Five Tigers named to 2022 All-MIAA team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday. The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a three-time All-MIAA...
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
🤼‍♂️ FHSU's Henry named MIAA Wrestler of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native earned the honor after picking up four bonus-point wins and a second-place finish at the Dakota Wesleyan Open over the weekend (Nov. 12).
