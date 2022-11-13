Worcester may soon have a new law allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved three orders to create a working group to draft the potential new ordinance. The council also requested reports on how ordinances were rolled out in other gateway cities, what policies and special permitting processes existed in those cities and whether other municipalities have experienced any ongoing issues related to their chicken ordinances.

