Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Four-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $736,000
Nichole Panagiotou and Elizabeth Panagiotou bought the property at 5 Lantern Lane, Worcester, from Nancy L Bentkover on Oct. 21, 2022. The $736,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $271. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $645,000
9 Ashland St Worcester Rt bought the property at 9 Ashland Street, Worcester, from Heavens Door Mini Opening on Oct. 27, 2022. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $73 per square foot. The property features 17 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The unit sits on a 9,746-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000
Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
ZIP code 01504: Blackstone, a desirable, affordable, bedroom community
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01504, Blackstone. This “desirable, affordable, bedroom community” on the southeast tip of Worcester County offers homebuyers lots of outdoor recreation and “great” schools. ...
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $820,000
Debra Utting and George Utting bought the property at 32 Gray Street, Amherst, from Holdings Llc Mcdowell on Oct. 24, 2022, for $820,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Worcester creates task force to explore allowing chicken keeping
Worcester may soon have a new law allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved three orders to create a working group to draft the potential new ordinance. The council also requested reports on how ordinances were rolled out in other gateway cities, what policies and special permitting processes existed in those cities and whether other municipalities have experienced any ongoing issues related to their chicken ordinances.
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
Way Finders to launch second phase of Library Commons project in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — Way Finders will launch Phase II of Library Commons, an ongoing plan to reshape the Chestnut-Essex Street corridor. The housing nonprofit conducted tours Wednesday of The Essex at 213-215 Chestnut St. Way Finders plans to transform the Victorian property into 12 affordable, family housing units. The Essex...
WCVB
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million
David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million in Fiskdale
Ryan Harrington and Rachel Lukas acquired the property at 1 South Paradise Lane, Fiskdale, from Robert J Scoble and Kathleen Scoble on Oct. 31, 2022. The $1,249,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and five bathrooms sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won from Mass Cash game
A lucky Massachusetts lottery player became $100,000 richer Tuesday. The winning $100,000 ticket was sold at Kev’s Kwik Market in Waltham. The winner played Mass Cash, a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket. Drawings are daily at 9 p.m., and the lottery player must match all five numbers on their ticket to win $100,000.
Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet in Wayland
A construction worker in Wayland had to be rushed to the hospital via MedFLight after falling over 20 feet Tuesday night. According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews responded to Plain Road at 4:48 p.m. after the 27-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in the fall. He was flown to Beth...
Worcester’s Festival of Lights date, tree lighting announced
The city of Worcester has announced the date and details for the annual Festival of Lights kickoff event that brings food, live performances, ice skating and a tree lighting to Worcester Common. Fresh off their appearances on NBC’s “The Voice,” Worcester’s Cara Brindisi and Kara McKee are slated to perform...
Single-family house sells in Shrewsbury for $1.2 million
Kothandaraman Chandrasekar and Vaishnavi Chandrasekar bought the property at 14F Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Christopher S Decatur on Oct. 31, 2022, for $1,200,000 which works out to $391 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot, which also has a pool.
UMass Memorial in Worcester adding more beds to lessen ER congestion
WORCESTER — UMass Memorial Medical Center received the approval of the state's Public Health Council last week to add 91 inpatient beds between two of its medical campuses, which will help reduce congestion in its emergency department. Part of a $143 million renovation to be completed by 2025 between...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. There were 435 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 952-square-foot home on Baldwin Street in Worcester that sold for $410,000.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
10 most expensive homes sold in the city of Worcester Oct. 30-Nov. 5
A house in Worcester that sold for $599,900 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $378,689. The average price per square foot ended up at $262.
NECN
Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford
A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
