Four-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $736,000

Nichole Panagiotou and Elizabeth Panagiotou bought the property at 5 Lantern Lane, Worcester, from Nancy L Bentkover on Oct. 21, 2022. The $736,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $271. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $645,000

9 Ashland St Worcester Rt bought the property at 9 Ashland Street, Worcester, from Heavens Door Mini Opening on Oct. 27, 2022. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $73 per square foot. The property features 17 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The unit sits on a 9,746-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000

Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $820,000

Debra Utting and George Utting bought the property at 32 Gray Street, Amherst, from Holdings Llc Mcdowell on Oct. 24, 2022, for $820,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester creates task force to explore allowing chicken keeping

Worcester may soon have a new law allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved three orders to create a working group to draft the potential new ordinance. The council also requested reports on how ordinances were rolled out in other gateway cities, what policies and special permitting processes existed in those cities and whether other municipalities have experienced any ongoing issues related to their chicken ordinances.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?

WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million

David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million in Fiskdale

Ryan Harrington and Rachel Lukas acquired the property at 1 South Paradise Lane, Fiskdale, from Robert J Scoble and Kathleen Scoble on Oct. 31, 2022. The $1,249,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and five bathrooms sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
STURBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Shrewsbury for $1.2 million

Kothandaraman Chandrasekar and Vaishnavi Chandrasekar bought the property at 14F Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Christopher S Decatur on Oct. 31, 2022, for $1,200,000 which works out to $391 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot, which also has a pool.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford

A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
WESTFORD, MA
