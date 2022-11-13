Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'
GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
TMZ.com
Gucci Mane Drops 'Letter To Takeoff' Tribute, Mourns Other Rappers
Gucci Mane no longer disses the dead in his raps -- he lyrically eulogizes them -- recently taking the time in the booth to memorialize Takeoff. On Tuesday, Gucci dropped off his mournful new single/video combo "Letter to Takeoff" ... as director Joe Yung Spike showcases the 1017 Records boss solemnly trekking through a cemetery and its accompanying mausoleum to hammer home the effect.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff
Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston. In his three-page...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
DJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged Threats
DJ Akademiks has expressed his willingness to take his feud with Lil Baby to a legal level. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the Atlanta rapper threatened him on his latest album, It’s Only Me. Ak is referenced on two occasions throughout the LP that was released on Friday (Oct. 14). On the Future-assisted track “From Now On,” Baby says “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” in reference to the media personality’s claims that he makes more money than the Grammy winner.More from VIBE.comKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergLil Baby Denies Migos...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Talks Property Investments, Says He Owns “Half Of Atlanta”
Jeezy recently discussed his real estate portfolio on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Jeezy discussed investing in property during his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, claiming that he owns “half of Atlanta.” The rapper explained that he purchases property every year on his birthday.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
TMZ.com
Flavor Flav Curses Out Spirit Airlines After Missing Flight
Flavor Flav will tell you Spirit Airlines is like 9-1-1 ... a total joke, except he's not laughing after narrowly missing a flight in Las Vegas and losing his cool. TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Flav trying not to pop his top Thursday night at a Spirit gate inside Harry Reid International Airport. Sources tell us it was around 11:30 PM, and the iconic Public Enemy rapper was sitting near the gate waiting to catch a flight to Detroit.
Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death
The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff. The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28. Authorities confirmed during a news...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
hotnewhiphop.com
Juelz Santana On Why Lil Wayne Collab Album Wasn’t Released
Juelz Santana says his collaborative album with Lil Wayne was held up due to “too much politics.”. Juelz Santana says that his collaborative album with Lil Wayne never saw the light of day because of “politics.” Santana discussed the long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face with VladTV during a recent interview.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas’ Calabasas Home Robbed, Thieves Took 2 Bags Full Of Unknown Items
Thankfully, the rapper was across the country in New York City at the time of the incident. Nas’ weekend started off on a high note thanks to the arrival of his King’s Disease III album in collaboration with Hit-Boy. However, that joy was short-lived as on Saturday (November 12), his Calabasas home was robbed by two thieves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Collab Rumors
Video footage captured Durk and Mariah having dinner together. It’s not uncommon for hip-hop artists and R&B singers to work together. In fact, some of the best songs in history have come from mixing genres. On the other hand, the thought of Lil Durk and Mariah Carey working together has social media users asking questions.
Comments / 0