You are ready to say goodbye to the pavement and head off-road. There is just one problem. You can’t do that on just any old street bike. The smooth tires of your road bike will gain no traction on the dirt. The heavyweight and bulky design will make it hard to balance on uneven terrain. Then there are the unsuitable riding positions that will make it impossible for you to stand on the pegs and balance. What you need is a bike built for the trails. The Kawasaki KLX300 is just that bike. Walk through the features and learn about 10 reasons why the KLX300 is the ultimate trail bike for your next off-road adventure.

2 DAYS AGO