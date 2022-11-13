Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki KLX300 Is The Ultimate Trail Bike
You are ready to say goodbye to the pavement and head off-road. There is just one problem. You can’t do that on just any old street bike. The smooth tires of your road bike will gain no traction on the dirt. The heavyweight and bulky design will make it hard to balance on uneven terrain. Then there are the unsuitable riding positions that will make it impossible for you to stand on the pegs and balance. What you need is a bike built for the trails. The Kawasaki KLX300 is just that bike. Walk through the features and learn about 10 reasons why the KLX300 is the ultimate trail bike for your next off-road adventure.
The Forgotten V12 Pontiac With A Firebird Body And Ferrari Soul
Pontiac was shuttered in 2010, but before its untimely demise, the automaker was responsible for some truly special pieces of automotive history.
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too
If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
1973 Plymouth Satellite Found In The Woods
It’s a rustic car graveyard. Every now and then an enthusiast will come across a car that seems practically built for classic automotive enthusiasts. One brand that truly embodies that dedication to design is Mopar, a manufacturing company known for their high powered muscle cars. Plymouth is probably one of the best brands under the Mopar umbrella, despite being a little more obscure, and this particular car is a great example of that.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Comments / 0