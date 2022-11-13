ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🤼‍♂️ FHSU's Henry named MIAA Wrestler of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native earned the honor after picking up four bonus-point wins and a second-place finish at the Dakota Wesleyan Open over the weekend (Nov. 12).
HAYS, KS
⚽ Five FHSU men receive receive D2CCA All-Region honors

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had five individuals named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team, released on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Earning first-team honors were Blake Arndt, Ethan Doud, and Haruya Iwasaki, while Callum Frogson and Jackson Elgas earned second-team honors. Arndt is now a two-time D2CCA...
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
HAYS, KS
🎥 Teqball game is coming to Great Bend

GREAT BEND — The soccer-based sport Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a...
GREAT BEND, KS
Colby art instructor, FHSU grad featured in Deines exhibition

RUSSELL — The Deines Cultural Center welcomes its newest art exhibition with Rebel Mahieu and her show: Master of Ceremonies. Rebel was born in Beloit in 1972 and grew up on a farm north of Glen Elder. She received an associate of arts degree from Cloud County Community College, studied commercial design at Kansas State University, and received a B.A. in art education with an emphasis in printmaking from Fort Hays State University in 1995.
RUSSELL, KS
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
GORHAM, KS
Driver hospitalized in Hays after I-70 crash

ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an unknown vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Yocemento exit. The driver moved the vehicle from the driving to the passing lane. The rear of...
HAYS, KS
International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center

Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
