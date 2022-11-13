Read full article on original website
Related
🤼♂️ FHSU's Henry named MIAA Wrestler of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native earned the honor after picking up four bonus-point wins and a second-place finish at the Dakota Wesleyan Open over the weekend (Nov. 12).
⚽ Five FHSU men receive receive D2CCA All-Region honors
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had five individuals named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team, released on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Earning first-team honors were Blake Arndt, Ethan Doud, and Haruya Iwasaki, while Callum Frogson and Jackson Elgas earned second-team honors. Arndt is now a two-time D2CCA...
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
🎥🏀 Watch This Week's Tiger Talk
On this week's Tiger Talk, Voice of the Tigers Gerard Wellbrock speaks with Fort Hays State University Head Women's Basketball Coach Tony Hobson and Head Men's Basketball Coach Mark Johnson.
🎥 Teqball game is coming to Great Bend
GREAT BEND — The soccer-based sport Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a...
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
Colby art instructor, FHSU grad featured in Deines exhibition
RUSSELL — The Deines Cultural Center welcomes its newest art exhibition with Rebel Mahieu and her show: Master of Ceremonies. Rebel was born in Beloit in 1972 and grew up on a farm north of Glen Elder. She received an associate of arts degree from Cloud County Community College, studied commercial design at Kansas State University, and received a B.A. in art education with an emphasis in printmaking from Fort Hays State University in 1995.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Arkansas House District 56 race decided by a narrow margin of 10 votes
One midterm race in Arkansas came down to an incredibly narrow margin.
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
UPDATE: NWS predicts additional 1-2 inches of snow in some areas
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hays and Ellis County until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported. There is a 40 percent chance of continued snow through the afternoon, with accumulation of up to 2 inches possible. The daytime high is expected to be 32 Monday,...
Driver hospitalized in Hays after I-70 crash
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an unknown vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Yocemento exit. The driver moved the vehicle from the driving to the passing lane. The rear of...
International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center
Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
Hays BOE gets first looks at new high school, Roosevelt renovations
Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death
Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
Hays community guide production underway; entry deadline approaching
Development of the Hays Chamber’s 2023 Community Guide is underway, with a deadline for entry of Nov. 21. Set for release during the chamber’s annual awards banquet, the 12,000 printed booklets will help Ellis County residents and visitors find the many unique events and locations in the area.
