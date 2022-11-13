Read full article on original website
🏀 No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best...
🏈 Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen laughing among teammates in the Kansas City locker room Sunday, shortly after he sustained a concussion during a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that raised questions about how to police helmet-to-helmet hits. Smith-Schuster was coming across the...
⚾ Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
⚾ Royals agree with O'Hearn on $1.4M deal to avoid arbitration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration Tuesday as part of a flurry of moves that set the club's 40-man roster ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft. O'Hearn,...
KU faculty, academic staff launch effort to organize a union
LAWRENCE—University of Kansas faculty and academic staff on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses announced Monday they are organizing a union to improve working conditions for educators and learning conditions for students, according to a statement from the organization. United Academics of the University of Kansas (UAKU) would represent over...
Police: 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two people died of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence, according to a statement from police. The initial call, about 8:45a.m., was a disturbance with weapons. Police found a man and woman with gunshot...
Police ID man found in vehicle in Kansas who died of gunshot wound
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez of Kansas City. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police were dispatched to report of a shooting near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release.
Kan. airman dies in head-on crash; driver jailed for alleged DUI
JEFFERSON COUNTY—A member of the Kansas Air National Guard has been identified as the driver who died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, Kansas City, Mo., was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of 3rd Street.
Man critically injured in Kansas apartment building fire has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A man critically injured in an apartment building fire November 10 identified as 42-year-old Brandon J. Harries of Topeka has died, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Just after 8p.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE...
🎥Suspects charged for violent attack in KC's Westport District
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City men have been charged in a Westport area beating of a man and woman after citizens helped police identify the suspects, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Collin E. London, 26, faces two counts of Assault 1st Degree and Daniel McQuarters, 26,...
Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
Kan. man jailed after crash into Fallen Officers Memorial
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an allege DUI crash that damaged a memorial to fallen officers in Topeka. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Joe Perry.
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas men were transporting methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, deputies located illegal narcotics. Two...
Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
