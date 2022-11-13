Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead

Read full article on original website
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a Syrian woman...
Turkey is friendly with both Russia and Ukraine. Now it wants them to talk peace
ISTANBUL — Turkey is pushing Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks, hoping to build on recent successful diplomatic initiatives such as the critical grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food through a safe corridor in the war zone. "Out of the grain corridor, we can open a...
Turkey makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing
ISTANBUL — Turkish police have apprehended more suspects in connection with the bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others, bringing the number of people in custody to 50, Turkey's justice minister said Tuesday. Sunday's explosion targeted Istiklal Avenue...
Missiles hit Ukraine, damaging at least 2 residential buildings in Kyiv
Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday afternoon, and the city's mayor said at least two buildings were hit. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said both were residential buildings in central Kyiv, hit in strikes that came shortly after air raid sirens went off around the country. Video posted on...
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to liberated city of Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit Monday to the key southern city of Kherson to celebrate its liberation from eight months of Russian occupation. The crowd in Kherson cheered as Zelenskyy told them, "We are, step by step, coming to all of our country." Zelenskyy...
Israel says that DOJ is investigating journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
JERUSALEM — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel confirmed Monday, condemning the probe as a "grave mistake" and vowing not to cooperate. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel...
Poland says missile strike on its land appears to be an accident by Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland's president said Wednesday it appears a missile that landed just inside the country's border was from Ukraine in what he called an "unfortunate accident." "We have no evidence at the moment that it was a rocket launched by Russian forces," President Andrzej Duda said. "However,...
Foreign officials spent more than $750,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel, new documents show
Documents released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show extravagant spending from foreign leaders at former President Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., which the committee says could have violated his oath of office by distorting U.S. foreign policy for personal financial gain. Government officials from Malaysia, Saudi...
A barrage of Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine, knocking out power
Russia unleashed a wave of missile strikes Tuesday at cities across Ukraine, hitting residential buildings and knocking out electricity in urban areas, in one of the most intense air assaults of the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian barrage included 85 missiles in the space of a couple hours...
Pakistan's prime minister orders review of ban on Oscar-entry 'Joyland,' an aide says
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, the movie Joyland, days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry...
U.S. Navy seizes 70 tons of Iranian missile fuel from a sailboat to Yemen
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy...
Court sentences Chinese spy to 20 years for trying to steal U.S. trade secrets
The first Chinese intelligence officer to be extradited to the U.S. has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to steal high-tech aviation trade secrets from an American company. Yanjun Xu was convicted by a federal jury in Cincinnati last November of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy...
4 takeaways from President Biden's 'very blunt' meeting with China's Xi Jinping
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — A highly anticipated meeting between China's leader Xi Jinping and President Biden finished Monday with both leaders expressing an openness to restoring channels of communication and repairing a relationship that has been compared to a second Cold War. The leaders of two superpowers met face-to-face...
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden's legitimate election, launches 2024 bid
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024. "I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,"...
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report
People around the world are living longer and having fewer children. Those are just a few of the trends the United Nations described in a report on the world's population. While the average life expectancy is projected to rise from 72.98 in 2019 to 77.2 in 2050, the rate of growth will continue to slow down across the globe, according to the report released Tuesday.
People smugglers keep trying to recruit this boat captain. He keeps refusing
Years of captaining a boat on the Atlantic Ocean have shaped Pape Dieye's calm and reassuring presence. He is unafraid of aggressive, mountain-like waves. He doesn't need GPS. He can steer a boat in the dark of the night using nothing but the moon and the stars. He can tell how deep the water is simply by its color.
He has attempted the journey to Europe three times, and refuses to give up
Mamadou Niang has decided he has no choice but to leave his native Senegal. He is the son of a farmer, but salinization has made it impossible to farm his family's land in West Africa. He has tried to leave his hometown of Gandiol three times for Europe. The first...
With winter approaching, Ukraine prepares to fight on frozen ground
KHERSON REGION, Ukraine — They load the rockets in a grove of trees, under the cover of yellowing leaves. One by one, they're lifted from the back of a still-running pickup and slid into the launcher welded to the bed of a neighboring pickup. A group of Russian soldiers...
