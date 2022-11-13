ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

live5news.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington coroner identifies victim involved in Calhoun Road collision

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.
SWANSEA, SC
golaurens.com

SCHP: One dead after single-vehicle crash on Old Milton Road

An 80-year-old person from Clinton died after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon around 1:40pm, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. The incident occurred on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive. According to Ridgeway, the victim was driving a 2008 Nissan sedan west on Old Milton Road when they ran...
CLINTON, SC
WJBF

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person killed in single-car crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Old Milton Road at approximately 1:40p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling West on Old Miton Road, went right off the road, striking an embankment, […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 caused a traffic backup. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m. Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up to Columbia Road. Motorists in that area are advised...
AUGUSTA, GA
iheart.com

One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash

(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 2 teenagers with medical conditions who ran away

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home tonight. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home. The...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

