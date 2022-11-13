Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.

SWANSEA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO