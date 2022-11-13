Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
wach.com
Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
coladaily.com
Lexington coroner identifies victim involved in Calhoun Road collision
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.
golaurens.com
SCHP: One dead after single-vehicle crash on Old Milton Road
An 80-year-old person from Clinton died after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon around 1:40pm, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. The incident occurred on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive. According to Ridgeway, the victim was driving a 2008 Nissan sedan west on Old Milton Road when they ran...
abccolumbia.com
Road blocked as West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing situation.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking […]
One person killed in single-car crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Old Milton Road at approximately 1:40p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling West on Old Miton Road, went right off the road, striking an embankment, […]
WRDW-TV
Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 caused a traffic backup. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m. Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up to Columbia Road. Motorists in that area are advised...
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 2 teenagers with medical conditions who ran away
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home tonight. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home. The...
Several Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, WA)
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Augusta. Officials did not confirm the exact number of people who suffered injuries due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Two cars had collided with one...
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
Comments / 0