PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.

