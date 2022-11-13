ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

⚽ Five FHSU men receive receive D2CCA All-Region honors

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had five individuals named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team, released on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Earning first-team honors were Blake Arndt, Ethan Doud, and Haruya Iwasaki, while Callum Frogson and Jackson Elgas earned second-team honors. Arndt is now a two-time D2CCA...
Hays Post

🏈 Five Tigers named to 2022 All-MIAA team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday. The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a three-time All-MIAA...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Teqball game is coming to Great Bend

GREAT BEND — The soccer-based sport Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a...
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate

WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
WYANDOTTE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

New Pittsburg Fire Chief named

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief

PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
PITTSBURG, KS
Hays Post

Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
GORHAM, KS
okcfox.com

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman injured in car crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
kjrh.com

Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record

VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
VINITA, OK
