Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
⚽ Five FHSU men receive receive D2CCA All-Region honors
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had five individuals named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team, released on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Earning first-team honors were Blake Arndt, Ethan Doud, and Haruya Iwasaki, while Callum Frogson and Jackson Elgas earned second-team honors. Arndt is now a two-time D2CCA...
🏈 Five Tigers named to 2022 All-MIAA team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday. The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a three-time All-MIAA...
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 14, 2022)
Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and head men's coach Mark Johnson have their first shows of the year. Tiger Talk airs at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
🎥 Teqball game is coming to Great Bend
GREAT BEND — The soccer-based sport Teqball was created in Hungary in 2012 and now is heading to Great Bend. The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a grant from Teqball to grow the sport in the United States. Teqball combines soccer and table tennis and is played on a...
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park
More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.
kosu.org
This city in Kansas really conserves its water, but that still might not be enough to survive
HAYS, Kansas — This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
fourstateshomepage.com
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief
PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
kjrh.com
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0