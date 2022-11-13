ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🏈 Five Tigers named to 2022 All-MIAA team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday. The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a three-time All-MIAA...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Five FHSU men receive receive D2CCA All-Region honors

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had five individuals named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team, released on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Earning first-team honors were Blake Arndt, Ethan Doud, and Haruya Iwasaki, while Callum Frogson and Jackson Elgas earned second-team honors. Arndt is now a two-time D2CCA...
footballscoop.com

Sioux Falls announces a head coaching change

After six seasons leading the program at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD), Jon Anderson and the program are parting ways. Officially, Anderson decided to step down. He led the team to an 8-3 record this fall, had an identical record last fall, and had won at least 7 games in each of his six season leading the program, including a nine-win campaign in his first season in 2017.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF and coach Jon Anderson ‘part ways’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls and head football coach Jon Anderson are parting ways. The University announced Monday that Anderson is stepping down as coach of the Cougars, marking the end of his 6-year tenure as head coach of the program. “Discussions […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold

The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More light snow and cold in the forecast

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

